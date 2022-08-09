Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Whitmer won't have to testify in abortion case, judge says; defendants appeal
Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham has ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not be forced to testify in the case she filed to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban — a decision that was almost immediately appealed to the state Court of Appeals. Cunningham said Wednesday that Whitmer established...
fox2detroit.com
Matt DePerno, GOP candidate for attorney general denies he was in possession of a voter tabulator
(FOX 2) - The likely Republican candidate for state Attorney General denied having access to election tabulators in the aftermath of the 2020 election, disputing the results of an investigation by the Michigan State Police and the AG's office. Matt DePerno was among nine people named in an investigation that...
Judge Says Michigan Gov. Whitmer Won’t Have To Testify In Abortion Lawsuit
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testify next week at a hearing about Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. A judge said Whitmer is suing a group of county prosecutors in her role as governor, not a private citizen. An appeal is being pursued by lawyers representing prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of the law, which makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. A restraining order has been in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
wincountry.com
Lawyer files claim of juror misconduct in Michigan Governor kidnap trial
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A claim of juror misconduct in the second trial for two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has surfaced. The attorney for alleged ringleader Barry Croft filed a court briefing Thursday. Joshua Blanchard says a juror told co-workers he hoped to be selected and had planned to ensure a particular verdict.
Detroit News
Hillsdale County GOP sending competing delegate lists to Michigan party
The Hillsdale County Republican Party will send two slates of delegates to the state party convention after competing events were held across the street from each other Thursday night in Hillsdale. One 13-delegate slate was voted on in a "rump convention" in a parking lot at the corner of Bacon...
Michigan AG Nessel attacks Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in court brief
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is throwing her support behind a legal fight against a controversial Florida law that has gained national attention for its alleged discrimination against LGBTQ people. Nessel and 15 other Democratic state attorneys general have submitted an amicus brief in support of a federal lawsuit challenging...
Tired of left-right gridlock? Forward Party vying for Michigan’s 2024 ballot.
Heather Herrygers believes America’s two-party system cannot represent everyone. The political spectrum “has nothing to do with a straight line,” she says, as the same person can have strong views befitting both a Democrat and a Republican. That’s why she co-leads the Forward Party in Michigan. Announced...
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
Detroit News
Hillsdale, Macomb GOP antics: Dueling conventions, canceled meeting
Hillsdale — At least two brawls for power emerged Thursday night at Michigan Republican Party county conventions at which official delegates were supposed to be selected for the state party convention later this month where key leaders will be endorsed. In one case, the executive committee of the Hillsdale...
Detroit News
Barry County sheriff's suit must be dismissed because he didn't sign it, state police says
Lansing — A lawsuit that claims Michigan officials "usurped" the powers of Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf to investigate the 2020 presidential election must be dismissed because the sheriff failed to sign the complaint, an attorney for the state argued in a Tuesday filing. Leaf and his lawyer, Stefanie...
Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban
This latest injunction would extend the already existing injunction that was granted on May 17 by the Michigan Court of Claims.
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
Attorney General Dana Nessel files brief against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel teamed up with 15 other attorney generals to file a brief against Florida's Parental Right in Education Act.
Fox17
Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through...
Detroit News
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
Letter from the Editor: Orange barrels as a campaign ad? Election season is definitely here
Michigan’s primary election earlier this month showed that politics is not only about ideas and policy and money-raising and dealmaking. It’s about people and personality – and power and payback. A couple big names – Levin and Meijer – went down to defeat. Another big name –...
Detroit News
Suspect charged in slaying of co-worker at GM's Orion plant
A suspect accused in the death of a worker this week at General Motors' Orion plant has been charged, authorities announced Friday. The 48-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was charged with open murder Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. If convicted, the man...
Employee overrode alarm 460 times before toxic waste spilled into Michigan river
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
