wvlt.tv
Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer who was fired in July by the department’s new chief of police filed a dispute request with the Civil Service Merit Board last month, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. Lt. Michael Earlywine was fired by Chief Paul Noel...
WATE
Tazewell police officer injured while making arrest near Elk Street
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell police officer was injured while making an arrest near Elk Street Thursday, Aug. 11. Sgt. Andrew Sturgill, a Tazewell police officer, was conducting a traffic stop at the corner of Elk Street and Mimosa Street. The driver, Danny Williams, was reported to be driving a maroon Dodge Caravan with temporary Florida license plates.
Report: Hawkins Co. woman with multiple weapons arrested for selling meth
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant at a Carters Valley Road residence on Monday led deputies with the tactical and narcotics unit to arrest one woman. A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report identified the woman as 35-year-old Danielle Nicole Reckart. Officers reportedly found 8 grams of a crystalline substance believed to […]
WATE
Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
DA decides not to charge homeowner after shooting man trying to break into a home
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General of Loudon County announced Wednesday that he would not bring criminal charges against a person who shot a man he said was trying to break in through his front door. On Wednesday, District Attorney Russell Johnson said a Grand Jury concurred with the decision.
wvlt.tv
Blount Co. deputies searching for missing Clinton man
One man was killed in July of 2021 after a 3.3 ton rock fell on him and a coworker inside Nyrstar Mines. 76 year old Claudene Whaley from Gatlinburg remains missing after being last seen Sunday. Sgt. falls down the steps, breaks foot and arrests suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago.
wvlt.tv
Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The first of three suspects accused in the murder case of a Claiborne County man has been sentenced to 50 years behind bars, according to officials. Courtney Gilpin, of New Tazewell, pleaded guilty in court on Aug. 5 to killing Aaron Massengill, whose body was...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers located a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, was located in Williamsburg, Kentucky along with the stolen vehicle, KPD officials said. Jones stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag...
Man, 40, faces 20 years in prison for robbery, killing motorcyclist
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 40-year-old Knoxville man will spend 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery and killing a motorcyclist in 2021 in South Knoxville. Jimmy Beaver pleaded guilty Wednesday in Knox County Criminal Court to the robbery count and vehicular homicide. He’d been set to go to trial Monday but took a plea deal instead before Judge Steve Sword.
wvlt.tv
14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment on several people for conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering on July 20, a release from the Department of Justice said. The following people were indicted:. Jordan Albert...
wvlt.tv
KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department was officially asked to join the ABLE Project Tuesday, according to Communications Manager Scott Erland. It is the first agency in the state to do so. The ABLE Project is aimed at improving accountability, both personally and professionally, among law enforcement officers....
wvlt.tv
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people were arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a drug raid on a home on Tazewell Pike, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and Logan Anderson Moore were...
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
Five arrested, 300+ grams of meth found in search of Knoxville home
Five people were arrested and over half a pound of meth was found by the Knox County Sheriff's Office in a narcotics search warrant.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
wvlt.tv
Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg Monday. Missing 76-year-old's car located in Cocke County, search underway. Missing Gatlinburg 76-year-old’s car found in Cocke County. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for...
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Federal marijuana bust nets 14 people
More than a dozen people, mostly Knoxville residents, have been indicted in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation into a conspiracy that allegedly involved more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, court records show. All but two of the 14 defendants who’ve been named publicly made their initial appearances Wednesday...
supertalk929.com
Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life
The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
