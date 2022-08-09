Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Here’s Why This Massachusetts Town Was Banned From Using the Bathroom
While residents in New Hampshire have experienced a few blackouts this summer due to wind and overworked power grids, it appears Massachusetts is now facing a brownout. This week, Provincetown declared a "Sewer Emergency." No, that’s not a Ninja Turtles videogame – it’s a measure that banned people from washing...
Westford Animal Control officer jumps into water to rescue goose tangled in fishing line
WESTFORD, Mass. — Westford Animal Control Officer Kirsten Hirschler sprang into action to free a goose caught in fishing line. The tangled bird was reported in Nabnasset Lake. Westford Police say Hirschler jumped into the water and, along with her partner Trudi Bankowski, rescued the goose. The bird was...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
2 boats struck by lightning off coast of Mass.
As strong thunderstorms moved through Southern New England on Tuesday, two boats off the coast of Wareham, Massachusetts, were struck by lightning.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
Lightning strike sets Cape Cod fishing boat on fire, damages sailboat, officials say
A lightning strike caused damage to two Cape Cod boats Tuesday, including setting one on fire, officials said. At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to Onset Harbor for a sailboat that was struck by lightning, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said, adding that there was someone on board.
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
Friday update out of Provincetown after sewer emergency remains in place
Crews worked endlessly through the night getting the vacuum line on Bradford Street up and running in Provincetown as the Cape Cod community is nearing the 24-hour mark of a sewer emergency. “We continue to make progress and we are moving in the right direction,” said Town Manager Alex Morse....
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
fallriverreporter.com
Letter to the editor: Public safety at risk as dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores
Due to Cape Cod’s expanding seal overpopulation problem, the dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores as well. As a former elected public official, and current candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner, I feel an urgent need to speak out on this highly neglected issue. Public...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight
A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
visitingnewengland.com
A Peaceful Easy Feeling Seeing This Eagle in Massachusetts
One early July morning, my wife Joan texted me from her stopped car near Willett Pond in Norwood, Mass. to enthuse about a bald eagle sighting. It took me 10 minutes to get to that location with my 40X zoom point-and-shoot camera in hand (optical zoom offers a huge advantage over a cell camera) and, amazingly, the eagle was still there. He seemed content, perched on top of a church's crucifix. File that one under "bird of pray!"
MSPCA in urgent need of adopters for 100+ goats
More than 100 goats are in need of special homes following an investigation and seizure from a Dighton, Massachusetts, property, according to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.
False Alarm: Massive water search in Dorchester called off after missing man located at work
BOSTON — An abrupt end Friday morning to a 3-hour water rescue in Dorchester Bay after authorities say the man they were searching for was not in the water after all. Instead, officials confirmed he was already at work in Norwell. Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, initially...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.
We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
