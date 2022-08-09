One early July morning, my wife Joan texted me from her stopped car near Willett Pond in Norwood, Mass. to enthuse about a bald eagle sighting. It took me 10 minutes to get to that location with my 40X zoom point-and-shoot camera in hand (optical zoom offers a huge advantage over a cell camera) and, amazingly, the eagle was still there. He seemed content, perched on top of a church's crucifix. File that one under "bird of pray!"

