Boston, MA

Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Boat collision off MV damages two vessels

Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
BOSTON, MA
momswhothink.com

8 Day Trips from Boston

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts firefighter and traveling nurse who are sisters help save woman on Boston flight

A Massachusetts firefighter and paramedic and her sister, a nurse, helped save a woman who became unresponsive on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers last week. According to Wayland Chief Neil McPherson, on Monday, Aug. 1, Firefighter Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nurse Nicole Kelly — who works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington and as a traveling nurse –were on a Jet Blue flight traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport when a woman was found unresponsive in an aircraft lavatory.
BOSTON, MA
visitingnewengland.com

A Peaceful Easy Feeling Seeing This Eagle in Massachusetts

One early July morning, my wife Joan texted me from her stopped car near Willett Pond in Norwood, Mass. to enthuse about a bald eagle sighting. It took me 10 minutes to get to that location with my 40X zoom point-and-shoot camera in hand (optical zoom offers a huge advantage over a cell camera) and, amazingly, the eagle was still there. He seemed content, perched on top of a church's crucifix. File that one under "bird of pray!"
NORWOOD, MA
Caught in Southie

Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.

We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
BOSTON, MA

