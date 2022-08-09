Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their shocking returns to WWE on last week's SmackDown, with Scarlett coming out first before being joined by Kross, who charged in and attacked Drew McIntyre in front of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Fans were hoping to see Kross address his return on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and he did just that. Kross said it must be nice to be the chosen ones and then referred to his release, saying they were "cast out of paradise" and "disregarded like a broken toy to be forgotten." He then talked about how that did not happen though, and you can find his full promo in the video below.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO