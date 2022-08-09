Read full article on original website
AEW Star's Injury Revealed During Dynamite
Tonight's AEW Dynamite was an action-packed affair and even featured the return of the AEW World Champion CM Punk, so you might have missed the unfortunate news that AEW star Kris Statlander is currently injured (via Fightful). Tony Schiavone announced during the show that Statlander was dealing with an injury but didn't go into specifics about the injury or how long she would be out of action. It appears that she might be dealing with a knee injury according to those who saw her most recent appearance in the ring, but that hasn't been confirmed by AEW. We wish Statlander a speedy recovery and hope the injury is nothing serious.
Another Former WWE Star Will Reportedly be at SmackDown
Earlier today a report indicated that AJ Francis, previously known as Top Dolla of Hit Row, is expected to be at this week's WWE SmackDown. It would be the latest in a line of formerly released stars being brought back to WWE by Triple H, but a new report from Fightful Select suggests that he won't be alone, as Ashante Thee Adonis is also actively planned for this week's SmackDown taping. That's two members of the disbanded Hit Row, though the report does say it is known in what capacity they will be utilized and if they will actually appear on TV or if they are in some other role.
Ric Flair Regrets Declaring His Retirement Match His Last Match
Ric Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo to beat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville back on July 31. "The Nature Boy" swore up and down heading into the bout that it would be his last match, but now he seems to be regretting that decision. Flair was down in Puerto Rico a mere six days after the match for the World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary event and got into a brawl with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito. He mentioned on To Be The Man this week that he had to shoot down the booker's idea of having him wrestle too.
CM Punk Returns on AEW Dynamite, Confronts Jon Moxley
All Elite Wrestling has been without its lineal champion for over two months. Just days after his AEW World Title victory at AEW Double or Nothing, CM Punk suffered a foot injury on the June 1st edition of AEW Dynamite. Shortly after, Punk announced that the unexpected injury would require surgery, and he would consequently be out of action in the meantime. Rather than have him vacate the championship, AEW President Tony Khan elected to crown an AEW Interim World Champion, which culminated at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. At that event, Jon Moxley defeated New Japan's Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the temporary titleholder.
WWE Report Says Talent Believe Draft Could be Happening Soon
It looks like the WWE Draft could be happening sooner than later. A new report from Fightful Select states that talent is speculating internally that the WWE Draft will take place shortly after the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event. This hasn't been confirmed to talent yet, but other things they have said have led to a belief that it could be happening, especially when combined with internal talent schedules for the Monday Night Raw and SmackDown the following weeks. The report also makes mention of writers noting that repackages for talent are also more likely following the Draft as opposed to the immediate future.
Released WWE Superstars Make Unexpected Return on SmackDown
Reports said that more returns were coming to WWE, and that turned out to be very true, as during tonight's SmackDown another group of released superstars made their grand return. During the show, two wrestlers were waiting on their mystery opponents, and that's when Hit Row's music hit, with Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante The Adonis coming out to the ring. Obviously, Swerve Strickland wasn't with them, since he has since signed with AEW, but the other three were officially back and ready to go, and they wasted no time getting back into the swing of things.
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Didn't Have Time to run NXT, if Good or bad, 'That's on me'
The reimagining of NXT received a great deal of attention when it left the black and gold era and leaped into the era of NXT 2.0. The brighter colors, shifts in presentation and approach, and greater focus on bigger characters were divisive to say the least, and there have been a bevy of small changes and tweaks made to the show since the initial change. It was previously reported that Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard were taking a greater role in NXT's presentation, though Shawn Michaels would still be leading the show overall. In a new interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Michaels said that was actually not the case, and that McMahon and Pritchard didn't have the time to work on NXT TV.
Photo: Chris Jericho Reveals Brutal Cut Suffered on AEW Dynamite
One of the many faces of Chris Jericho emerged last night on AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake. For the first time in decades, the multi-time world champion brought back "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, a monicker he used during his time in ECW and WCW. Jericho has never been shy to dig into his closet since joining AEW, as he has previously made one-off appearances as his New Japan Pro Wrestling gimmick, the Painmaker, and evolved the fan-favorite List of Jericho into the Lexicon of Le Champion in the early days of AEW. As is the case with his various gimmicks, Jericho undergoes a complete makeover. Not only does his entrance music and gear change, but his moveset does as well.
Bret Hart Reacts to Vince McMahon's Retirement Announcement
Bret Hart was the latest WWE legend to address Vince McMahon's sudden departure as he gave an interview with Bill Apter while at The Gathering 3. Hart's long history with Vince is incredibly well-documented, but "The Hitman" didn't attempt to gloat while discussing his former boss' impact on the pro wrestling industry. McMahon announced his retirement back on July 22 after accusations of him paying millions of dollars to former employees to keep alleged sexual misconduct allegations quiet were made public and caught the attention of the SEC and federal prosecutors. WWE announced this week that it had discovered another $5 million in unrecorded payments connected to McMahon.
Major Report on Bray Wyatt Possibly Returning to WWE Drops (Update)
Bray Wyatt has officially been gone from WWE for over a year following his sudden release in July 2021. The former WWE Champion has since released a number of cryptic messages on social media teasing his return to the ring, but so far nothing has materialized. However, once Vince McMahon announced his departure from the company fans began to speculate over whether or not the door for Wyatt to return had been reopened now that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is leading WWE Creative. WWE officials seem to have the same idea, as Sean Ross Sapp indicated on Wednesday night.
Karrion Kross Addresses WWE Release in Fiery SmackDown Promo
Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their shocking returns to WWE on last week's SmackDown, with Scarlett coming out first before being joined by Kross, who charged in and attacked Drew McIntyre in front of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Fans were hoping to see Kross address his return on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and he did just that. Kross said it must be nice to be the chosen ones and then referred to his release, saying they were "cast out of paradise" and "disregarded like a broken toy to be forgotten." He then talked about how that did not happen though, and you can find his full promo in the video below.
Kevin Hart Already Has His WWE Gimmick, Calls Out Brock Lesnar
Celebrity involvement in World Wrestling Entertainment is nothing new. Hollywood's fingerprints have been on the WWE since the company's first edition of WrestleMania, which featured Mr. T competing in the main event. In the years since, everyone from Mike Tyson to Snoop Dogg have gotten involved, with recent stars like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny wowing fans with their impressive in-ring offense. With more wrestlers moving to Hollywood, stars from the entertainment industry have taken an extra liking to the squared circle.
Big Update on Kenny Omega's AEW Contract Status
The countdown to Kenny Omega's All Elite Wrestling return is underway. The "Best Bout Machine" has been out of action since last November's AEW Full Gear, where he lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page. While Omega did not suffered any specific injuries in that match, he had been working through multiple stingers in the months leading up and would require time off once he dropped the title. Omega underwent knee surgery this past March and has been going through "really painful rehab" every day since that has made the former Bullet Club leader contemplate retirement. Despite the setbacks, Omega is nearing his in-ring return, with many expecting him to reunite with the Young Bucks in the AEW Trios Titles tournament.
WWE's Charlotte Flair Revealed as Next Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions Guest
The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed, and it will be none other than The Queen herself Charlotte Flair. Peacock shared the news along with the episode description (via Matt Black), and she will appear on the August 19th episode. The title is " The Queen – WOOOOOO!', and you can check out the new photo from the episode in the post below. Broken Skull Sessions episodes are always entertaining and generally reveal a few unknown details or stories, and past episodes have also featured Flair's fellow Horsewomen Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Confirms He Wanted a Recent WWE Signing to Be The Top Star of His Promotion
Freddie Prinze Jr. confirmed back in May that he was looking to start his own professional wrestling promotion. At the time, he said he was inspired by the multiple waves of releases WWE had undergone since April 2020, specifically naming former NXT Champion Karrion Kross. On the latest Wrestling With Freddie, he confirmed he wanted to sign Kross to be the centerpiece star of his new promotion, but also encouraged both Kross and Scarlett to take the offer to return to WWE if it came. Both Kross and Scarlett were back in WWE on last week's SmackDown, revealing they were back with the promotion after being released late last year.
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Confirms Who Was Considered to Have Run Over "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in 1999
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was infamously written off WWE television back in 1999 by having him get hit by a car during that year's Survivor Series pay-per-view. In reality, the move was made in order for Austin to undergo surgery on his injured neck, but the mystery of who was driving the car would linger for another 10 months before Austin finally returned to action at Unforgiven. It was revealed that Rikishi was the culprit, claiming he did it "for the Rock." But it was later revealed that Triple H was the mastermind behind the whole plan, leading to a Three Stages of Hell Match between the two at No Way Out 2001.
Drew McIntyre Makes a Big Tease for WWE Clash at the Castle
Drew McIntyre is making his homecoming next month. September's WWE Clash at the Castle emanates from Cardiff, Wales, a neighboring country to McIntyre's Scotland, all within the United Kingdom. The stage couldn't be bigger either, as the Scottish Warrior is getting his first title shot against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two have a long history together, facing each other in singles bouts at WWE WrestleMania 35 and Survivor Series 2020, but this is the first time the two will clash with a title on the line.
Bret Hart Reviews Ric Flair's Last Match
Ric Flair stepped in the squared circle for one last time this past month. Teaming with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, the two took on the tandem of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The match itself garnered mixed reactions from fans, as a bulk of it featured Flair seemingly passed out on the canvas. Flair did take some spots, both his bumps were kept to a minimum. That didn't stop the Nature Boy from donning the crimson mask, as he began bleeding roughly halfway through the match.
