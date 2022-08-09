Read full article on original website
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: South Carolina residents to get up to $700 by December
South Carolina is rolling out tax rebates worth up to $700 following a nearly $1 billion budget surplus. To be eligible, South Carolina taxpayers must file their state income taxes for 2021 by Oct. 17, 2022. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will then determine the amount a taxpayer is eligible to receive and dole out payments via direct deposit or paper checks before Dec. 31.
WCNC
South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help
Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
South Carolina Locals To Receive Stimulus Payments
Besides tax cuts, South Carolina will give out one-time payments. This money will help residents cope with the rising cost of food, gas, and expenses. The payouts are for later this year.
The Post and Courier
COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia
Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
wgac.com
South Carolina Has Some Of The Worst Party Guests
For the most part, people enjoy a great party. We appreciate them a bit more after spending 2 years in a pandemic and not being able to connect with friends and family. But not every party is a great part. This can be due to a few things: poor planning, tight spaces, bad hosts, or… the guests! And unfortunately, it seems South Carolina has some of the worst party guests!
E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
South Carolina is the worst state to have a baby, study finds
Consumer researchers at WalletHub released their findings of the best and worst states to raise a baby, and South Carolina ranked the worst out of all fifty U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
