Santee, SC

Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: South Carolina residents to get up to $700 by December

South Carolina is rolling out tax rebates worth up to $700 following a nearly $1 billion budget surplus. To be eligible, South Carolina taxpayers must file their state income taxes for 2021 by Oct. 17, 2022. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will then determine the amount a taxpayer is eligible to receive and dole out payments via direct deposit or paper checks before Dec. 31.
INCOME TAX
WCNC

Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
INCOME TAX
WCBD Count on 2

How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
INCOME TAX
State
South Carolina State
Cadrene Heslop

South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help

Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
The Post and Courier

COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia

Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
wgac.com

South Carolina Has Some Of The Worst Party Guests

For the most part, people enjoy a great party. We appreciate them a bit more after spending 2 years in a pandemic and not being able to connect with friends and family. But not every party is a great part. This can be due to a few things: poor planning, tight spaces, bad hosts, or… the guests! And unfortunately, it seems South Carolina has some of the worst party guests!
TRAVEL
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
SUMTER, SC
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC

