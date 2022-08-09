Read full article on original website
Six Rivers Complex is 14,526 acres and is 12% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — For the first time since the Six Rivers Lightning Complex began, fire officials have announced a degree of containment. Over the course of today, the complex has affected a total of 14,526 acres in the areas around Willow Creek, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Despite this growth, firefighters have increased their control of the perimeter and the fire is now 12% contained.
New evacuation order issued South of Willow Creek
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — A new evacuation order has been issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek as of Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper, according to the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services.
Extreme heat puts Six Rivers Lightning Complex firefighters on high alert
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service shared an eerie photo of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex that has burned nearly 14,000 acres, no containment so far. "Warmer, drier weather is expected in the coming days, which could lead to an increase in fire activity when the inversion layer lifts," the SRF said. "Firefighters will continue to work around the clock in effort to gain containment."
New evacuation order issued as Six Rivers Complex grows to 13,111 acres, 0% containment
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: As of 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 11 the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now 13,111 acres in size and is still 0% contained. A new evacuation order was issued Thursday afternoon as the Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow. Zone HUM-E032-B is now...
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
Cal Fire emergency base camp now fully functional
EUREKA, Calif. — As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire's emergency base camp in Eureka was in full operation and serving as the main point of operation, as fire crews from across the state alternate fighting the Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Willow Creek. "All these crews that are...
Food for People hosting emergency food distribution at Willow Creek evacuation shelter
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Food for People is hosting an emergency food drive in Willow Creek on Friday to help people impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. The food bank said Wednesday that it was teaming up with Pay It Forward Humboldt and the Red Cross to host the free food distribution. It will be held at Dream Quest 100 Country Club Drive in Willow Creek.
Crews in Willow Creek work to protect communities threatened by Six Rivers Complex fire
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — [UPDATE | Aug. 10, 8 a.m.]. The fire has grown to 10,781 acres with 0% containment. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire continues to threaten communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn North and South of Highway 299. Primary areas of focus are the communities along the 299 corridor, Waterman Ridge, Friday Ridge Road, and Ammon Ridge, according to U.S. Forest Service.
Forest service officials implement emergency closure on Six Rivers National Forest
EUREKA, Calif. — Due to fire activity from the Six Rivers Complex, forest service officials have closed parts of the Six Rivers National forest. The following is a press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on August 10th, 2022, the...
Schools near Six Rivers Complex push back the first day of school
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Six Rivers Complex is affecting more than just homes. The first day of class for schools in the Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School district has been pushed back its start date in response to recent fires. Kids in the district can expect to go back to...
