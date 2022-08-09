ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

radiokenai.com

Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family

Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Signs Purple Heart Trail, Military Spouse Hiring, and Alaska Coordinate System Bills

Today at American Legion Jack Henry Post 1, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed into law two bills to support Alaska’s military and veteran community, and a third bill to modernize the state’s coordinate system. The bills signed include Senate Bill 203 (SB 203) sponsored by Senator Josh Revak, extending the Purple Heart Trail designation; House Bill 125 (HB 125) sponsored by Representative David Nelson, adding employment preferences for military spouses and their dependents; and House Bill 148 (HB 148) sponsored by Representative Laddie Shaw, updating the Alaska Coordinate System.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Nelson named as executive director of Alaska Department of Fish & Game

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish & Game has announced that Art Nelson has taken the position of executive director, replacing Glenn Haight who departed earlier this summer. According to a press release, Nelson brings experience with the board’s regulatory process from his past service on the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

‘Bombshell’ dropped on future of Southeast Alaska king salmon fishery

SEATTLE, Washington (AP) - A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska. The U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle sided with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy in determining that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly approved the troll fishery for king salmon, also known as Chinook, in 2019.
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report August 11, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Fishtival! by KDLG’s Corinne Smith. A story about electrified mudbugs by KMXT’s Dylan Simard. And the comment period is open on the expanded critical habitat for North Pacific right whales.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

First ever electric car rally in Alaska to make history

One of the most divisive names in politics is heavily involved in Tuesday’s Alaska’s primaries. That name is Trump. The former president endorsed candidates in the House and Senate races as Alaskans prepare to head to the polls. 3 people have died in a fire at an AVCP...
ALASKA STATE
KOLD-TV

The Video Vault: Alaska's automobile history

In this edition of The Video Vault, we look back in time at a historical event in Alaska that happened in the early 1900s. That was when the first automobile arrived in Fairbanks, but it was also about the time when the first automobile was built in Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

DMV begins issuing one license plate to Alaska drivers

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Motor vehicles announced Thursday that they will be issuing just one license plate to Alaska residents. During the 32nd session of the Alaska Legislature, Rep. Calvin Schrage authored House Bill 163, which removes the requirement for vehicles in Alaska to have a front license plate.
ALASKA STATE
Government Technology

Alaska Aims to Land Billions from Feds for Digital Divide

(TNS) — Alaska leaders are stepping up efforts to land a giant chunk of more than $65 billion that's available to improve broadband service across the U.S., largely through last year's infrastructure bill. They and others say the money offers a historic moment to improve internet service in the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Federal broadband officials tout ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to expand internet access in Alaska

A group of federal officials is in Alaska this week to learn about the unique challenges the state faces when it comes to broadband connectivity. Speaking at a broadband summit Tuesday morning in Anchorage, Assistant Commerce Secretary Alan Davidson told the audience that the federal infrastructure bill — signed by President Joe Biden — will send a lot of money to Alaska over the next five years to bolster broadband access.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska

In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
ANCHORAGE, AK
uaf.edu

Permafrost knowledge needed to support sustainable northern agriculture

Northern farming could experience huge growth in the 21st century as boreal regions warm. A new University of Alaska Fairbanks-led study argues that a better understanding of how permafrost and agriculture interact is needed to make it happen. The study, published in the August issue of the journal Nature Climate...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

August to remain above average in precipitation across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 10 days have seen no measurable precipitation for Anchorage since July 12, when the wet season kicked into high gear. Since then, many days have brought scattered to widespread rainfall activity. Not only for Southcentral Alaska, but a large portion of the state continues to hold onto the wet weather, pulling many areas out of what was once a severe drought.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Legislative committee boosts budget for Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. investigation

A committee of the Alaska Legislature voted unanimously on Wednesday to spend another $50,000 on its investigation into the firing of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. director Angela Rodell, bringing the investigation’s total budget to $150,000. Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage, the chair of the House-Senate Legislative Budget and Audit...
alaskasnewssource.com

Groups get creative to help Alaska voters with ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Organizations in Alaska have gotten creative in trying to help voters understand how to cast their ballot in the state’s first ranked voting election on Aug. 16. Those efforts have included mock elections featuring drag performers and videos detailing how the system works. Leaders of...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Broadband Summit focuses on federal funding opportunities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The message of the Alaska Broadband Summit centered around capitalizing on the upcoming federal funding to improve broadband connection across the state. The summit held on Tuesday at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center was hosted by Sen. Dan Sullivan, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

FCC commissioner discusses funding opportunities for Alaska broadband

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Federal broadband officials spent time in Alaska this week as big decisions loom regarding the $65 billion in infrastructure funding for nationwide broadband expansion. Commissioner Brendan Carr of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission was among those visiting and said the trip was a chance to see...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new call line is providing a new way for military veterans in Alaska to get the help they need in times of crisis. Alaska has the largest number of veterans per capita than any other state in the country, with over 65,000 service members calling the state home. Among those is the program lead at Alaska Warrior Partnership, Amanda Marr.
ALASKA STATE

