A woman in Florida was arrested earlier this month for allegedly calling two police precincts more than 11,000 times this year alone and chastising whoever answered. In the complaint obtained by the Smoking Gun, Carla Jefferson is accused of targeting the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, where she “harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with” the person on the other line. Jefferson allegedly placed 512 calls to the St. Petersburg department over the course of 24 hours in early July.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO