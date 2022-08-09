ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Catfish 100.1

TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen

According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
COKER, AL
newyorkbeacon.com

Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale

The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
FORESTDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
