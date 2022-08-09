Read full article on original website
TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen
According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
newyorkbeacon.com
Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale
The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
3 overnight shootings in Birmingham leave 4 dead
Authorities are conducting several homicide investigations following three over night shootings in Birmingham that left four people dead Friday morning.
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
Authorities ID 3 killed in 2 separate Hueytown cases, including a murder-suicide
Authorities have released the names of three people who died by gunfire in Hueytown this week. Two of the deaths were a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday, and the third was the result of a shooting Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the latest victim as Joshua Alexander Adams....
wvtm13.com
False kidnapping report leads Chilton County deputies to drugs in home
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. — The Chilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a kidnapping and possible murder of a woman on Aug. 1. Investigators talked with Jose Juan Medellin Hernandez, who said his wife had been abducted and was possibly killed by people living at a home on County Road 1013.
wbrc.com
Family, friends hold out hope as Jefferson County father remains missing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Near a house that burned earlier this week, authorities also found the car belonging to Nathan Gemeinhart who’s now been missing for days. We spoke with a close friend who like many are praying for the best. Jefferson County Probate Judge Jim Naftel has known...
wvtm13.com
Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
Search underway for missing 92-year-old Birmingham man; vehicle last seen on U.S. 280 near Valleydale Road
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 92-year-old man who left his east Birmingham home overnight. Willie Sole sometimes becomes disoriented, Birmingham police said Thursday. Sole was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday at his Sunbrook Avenue home. He left sometime during the night in his...
Male found slain inside vehicle early Friday is Birmingham’s 4th homicide in under 4 hours
An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Birmingham’s Shot Spotter gunfire detection system alert officers about 1:45 a.m. to shots fired in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue West. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said once at the location, they found a wounded male inside a vehicle....
wbrc.com
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
$1,000 reward offered in July shooting death of Sylacauga 20-year-old
A reward is being offered for information in the slaying of a 20-year-old in Sylacauga last month. Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was killed July 29. Sylacauga police responded about 8:30 p.m. that Friday to the Drew Court public housing community on a report of shots fired in the area. When...
Bessemer man sentenced to life in prison on drug charges
A 37-year-old Bessemer man charged under the “Kingpin” statute was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge.
Police raid Bessemer chop shop, recover three stolen Dodge Charger 392 Scat Packs; 4 charged
Four people have been charged with operating a Chop Shop and other crimes in connection with an investigation into stolen cars and car parts that were discovered in Bessemer earlier this week. On Wednesday, police carried out a search warrant at Elm Street S.W. and Stapp Avenue S.W. in Bessemer.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
Former Employee at DCH Northport Charged with Felony Abuse of Patient
A former employee at Northport Medical Center was arrested this week and charged with felony abuse after she allegedly whipped a patient with intellectual disabilities with a phone charging cable, according to new court documents obtained by the Thread. In a deposition filed Thursday, an investigator with the Northport Police...
Walker County man charged with stalking after pulling gun on 9-year-old boy, authorities say
A Walker County man is behind bars after authorities say he pulled a gun on a young child. Jemayel Akee Scott, 37, is charged with first-degree felony stalking, sheriff’s officials announced Thursday. He is being held in the Walker County Jail on $120,000 bond. Authorities say Scott threatened to...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
wvtm13.com
Shelby County family stresses importance of school resource officers
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Shelby County woman is shining the spotlight on a local deputy, credited with saving the life of her daughter and four other students. Watch the video above to hear the story of a recent college graduate working to move forward, despite an unforgettable scare.
wbrc.com
Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
AL.com
