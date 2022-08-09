ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISH-TV

Hundreds gather for 18th anniversary of the Gatumba massacre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people from across the U.S. came to Indianapolis to mark the 18th anniversary of the Gatumba massacre. The commemoration of those killed is held every year to honor the ethnic Congolese refugees killed in the east African country of Burundi. In 2004, at least 152 Congolese civilians were killed by members of the Forces for National Liberation, and another 106 were wounded at a Gatumba refugee camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Martindale-Brightwood project breaks ground on new affordable townhomes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martindale-Brightwood community leaders have kicking off a plan to redevelop the community one block at a time. A groundbreaking was Friday at the site for six townhomes on a lot in the 2400 block of North Rural Street. That’s just north of the I-70 interchange for Keystone Avenue and Rural Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield receives seven Grand Park bids

WESTFIELD, Ind. (The Reporter) — The City of Westfield has received seven bids for the purchase of Grand Park. All seven were received ahead of Monday’s deadline. According to our news-gathering partners at WISH-TV, a total of 16 entities met an April deadline to submit an intent to bid on Grand Park. Only seven followed through.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Conner Prairie ‘broadening the stories we can share,’ to spend $24M

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie museum said Friday it’s spending up to $24 million on new projects. Money will be spent on an enhanced museum experiences that will include more hands-on exhibits and dedicated spots for local artists. The outdoor portion of the museum will also get...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Small plane carrying at least 3 crashes in West Virginia

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with at least three people on board has crashed in northern West Virginia. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz.
METZ, WV
WISH-TV

Massive runway construction underway at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major runway construction project is now underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. Airport officials say these changes are critical for travelers and the world’s second largest FedEx operation. “Air transportation is absolutely fundamental to our local, regional, and national economies,” the regional administrator of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Homeland Security seeks help to find woman, minivan after Kokomo fire

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators were seeking help Wednesday to identify a woman and find a minivan in connection with a suspicious fire in a Kokomo apartment building, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says. Kokomo fire crews were sent about 3 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Study finds risk of developing cancer depends on 2 factors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new study published by the American Cancer Society, a person’s risk of developing any type of cancer may depend on just two things: age and smoking status. In one of the largest studies of its kind, researchers followed an estimated 430,000 participants...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Jury convicts man of murder at Broad Ripple bar in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted an Indianapolis man of murder in connection to an October 2019 homicide at a Broad Ripple bar, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. Alfred James Hayes Jr., 36, was shot just after 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, at Conner’s Pub, 6331...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead with gunshot wounds at intersection near city park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found shot Friday afternoon at an intersection next to a park on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a person down and unconscious shortly before 4:10 p.m. Friday at East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane. That’s next to Wes Montgomery Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Friends, family mourn man slain outside his Indianapolis funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members, family and friends on Wednesday gathered to remember the Rev. James Dixon III. Dixon was killed during a robbery early Saturday morning near the funeral home he owns on North Belleview Place in Indianapolis. U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis, spoke during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after shooting at Marathon station at 79th, Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a gas station and convenience store on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Marathon gas station on the northeast corner of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road. The intersection is a commercial area that also has a bank, a coin laundry, and a couple of small outdoor malls.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

