ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 2

Related
Fox40

Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park

(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
visitredding.com

10 MUST-SEE WATERFALLS NEAR REDDING, CALIFORNIA

Redding is surrounded by California’s most incredible waterfalls. How do you choose which ones to visit? Check out our guide. Anyone who has visited Redding knows it is paradise for outdoor lovers. And one of the most spectacular opportunities Redding has to offer is waterfalls – lots of them!...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department investigating four small fires in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department is investigating four human-caused fires that broke out in Redding Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:37 p.m. Friday afternoon, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire in the area of 1525 George Drive in Redding. Upon arrival at...
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
Redding, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sonoma, CA
krcrtv.com

Home-building 3D printer finally arrives in Redding

REDDING, Ca. — The future is here. The technology to make 3D printed homes has finally arrived in Redding via Denmark and COBOD, the manufacturer of these advanced printers. The single, very large 3D printer came in parts—and three separate containers—and will need to be assembled. Local construction company Emergent 3D is leading the charge in this project, and Redding will be the first city in California to use these printers on-site to build homes.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding teacher creates GoFundMe page due to rising costs of school supplies

REDDING, Calif. — A local teacher has turned to GoFundMe in an effort to find school supplies for her class as a result of rising costs for school necessities. Savana is a brand new first-grade teacher in the Redding area, eager to jumpstart the new year with plenty of fun activities and lessons for her students.
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Veneer#Craftsman#Redwood Tree#G L Veneer Co
NBC Bay Area

Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields

A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park

LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

6 caught speeding on I-5 by CHP in Redding Friday morning

REDDING, Calif. - A driver was pulled over in Redding for doing 112 mph on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the CHP Redding. The CHP said the driver exited the freeway as officers were pursuing but the Northern Division Air Operation Air-13 was able to track the vehicle. Officers later caught up to the driver.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing Red Bluff teenager found

RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding unveils Bechelli Lane Improvements Project

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is continuing efforts to prepare for the upcoming Costco with a new plan focused around improving bicycle and pedestrian crossings around the area. The city has unveiled its Bechelli Lane Improvements Project intended to provide better walkways and bike paths for those...
REDDING, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville.   Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
KELSEYVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy