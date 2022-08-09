Read full article on original website
Fox40
Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park
(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
visitredding.com
10 MUST-SEE WATERFALLS NEAR REDDING, CALIFORNIA
Redding is surrounded by California’s most incredible waterfalls. How do you choose which ones to visit? Check out our guide. Anyone who has visited Redding knows it is paradise for outdoor lovers. And one of the most spectacular opportunities Redding has to offer is waterfalls – lots of them!...
krcrtv.com
FYREBX: Shasta County native invents new equipment for fighting fires and much more
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — A graduate from Shasta High School has returned to his roots; excited about a multi-use piece of equipment he first envisioned and has now brought to life. It's called the "FYREBX;" it's the result of more than two years of creating, designing, and research and development...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department investigating four small fires in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department is investigating four human-caused fires that broke out in Redding Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:37 p.m. Friday afternoon, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire in the area of 1525 George Drive in Redding. Upon arrival at...
krcrtv.com
Home-building 3D printer finally arrives in Redding
REDDING, Ca. — The future is here. The technology to make 3D printed homes has finally arrived in Redding via Denmark and COBOD, the manufacturer of these advanced printers. The single, very large 3D printer came in parts—and three separate containers—and will need to be assembled. Local construction company Emergent 3D is leading the charge in this project, and Redding will be the first city in California to use these printers on-site to build homes.
krcrtv.com
Redding teacher creates GoFundMe page due to rising costs of school supplies
REDDING, Calif. — A local teacher has turned to GoFundMe in an effort to find school supplies for her class as a result of rising costs for school necessities. Savana is a brand new first-grade teacher in the Redding area, eager to jumpstart the new year with plenty of fun activities and lessons for her students.
krcrtv.com
'FOCUS ON FENTANYL': Join the Facebook Live Town Hall Thursday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m.
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Shasta County has a rising Fentanyl problem. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and meth and made into pills that look like other prescription opioids, according to the CDC.
NBC Bay Area
Cruise Line Launches 8-Day Riverboat Trip Through San Francisco Bay With Stops in Napa, Stockton
Take a luxurious cruise along... the San Francisco Bay, Napa River, San Joaquin River and California Delta?. While the Napa Valley and Stockton might not be typical destinations for those looking to travel by sea, one company’s newest riverboat cruise will offer an unusual look at the San Francisco Bay and surrounding bodies of waters.
krcrtv.com
Redding's 'Goat Strike Force' strikes again with power walk along Buenaventura Boulevard
REDDING, Calif. — The Goat Strike Force strikes again!. Wednesday morning, Redding's favorite four-legged firefighters took a power walk north along Buenaventura Boulevard to their new worksite. "Special thanks to the Redding Police Department, Redding Parks Department and a few trusty herding dogs for the safe escort," the city...
NBC Bay Area
Drought Takes Toll on Northern California Rice Fields
A loping breeze tugged and pulled at the straw colored weeds, the only things in motion in Donald Bransford's drought-stricken fields in Colusa County, which this time of year would normally be carpeted with a verdant green blanket of rice shoots. "I’ve been farming since 1980," Bransford said surveying the...
Willits News
Mendocino County history: 1992 –’Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’
Following is a news article about a big step the City of Ukiah took in the summer of 1992 toward acquiring the property that today is Observatory Park at 432 Observatory Ave. ‘Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’. Ukiah is one step closer to establishing a long-sought-after historic...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park
LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Violent crimes climbing in Red Bluff, "it has not been a good year for us."
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Violent crimes are on the rise in Tehama County. Since April, several violent crimes have occurred within county lines, including a deadly stabbing at a quinceanera and another at the district fairground. According to the crime data page Neighborhood Scout, Red Bluff's crime index is...
actionnewsnow.com
6 caught speeding on I-5 by CHP in Redding Friday morning
REDDING, Calif. - A driver was pulled over in Redding for doing 112 mph on Interstate 5 early Friday morning, according to the CHP Redding. The CHP said the driver exited the freeway as officers were pursuing but the Northern Division Air Operation Air-13 was able to track the vehicle. Officers later caught up to the driver.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Red Bluff teenager found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
krcrtv.com
Redding unveils Bechelli Lane Improvements Project
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is continuing efforts to prepare for the upcoming Costco with a new plan focused around improving bicycle and pedestrian crossings around the area. The city has unveiled its Bechelli Lane Improvements Project intended to provide better walkways and bike paths for those...
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
krcrtv.com
Firefighter vehicles, equipment burn over in Six Rivers fire, Red Cross comes to rescue
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Firefighters battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex burning in Humboldt and Trinity counties became stranded after their vehicles and equipment burned over when the wildfire took an unexpected turn. The fire complex started Friday, Aug. 5, ignited by thunderstorms that moved across the region. Firefighters...
Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
