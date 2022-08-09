ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Police investigate shooting on Jay Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side late Thursday night. Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Police say the shooting occurred on Jay Street near Colvin Street just after 10:30 p.m.
Two women shot on Child Street Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Child Street for the report of two people shot around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival , they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
18-year-old man from Rochester found

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Isaiah Cooper has been found safely and is receiving proper care. Original Story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding an 18-year-old man who they say may be suicidal or in need of medical attention. Isaiah Cooper was last seen on Lexington Avenue...
Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
13-year-old killed in Wayne County ATV crash

Huron, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron after receiving a report of a serious crash. When troopers...
Man accused of slaying Rochester Police officer pleads not guilty

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of murdering a Rochester Police officer and wounding another is facing new charges. Kelvin Vickers is accused of shooting Anthony Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng, two members of RPD's tactical unit, on Bauman Street on July 21. Mazurkiewicz died hours later at the hospital. A 15-year-old girl was also wounded inside her home by gunfire.
State Police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
Rochester Regional Health hosts back to school fair

Rochester, N.Y. — A back to school fair was held in Rochester, helping families get ready for the new school year. The "Healthy Moms" program at Rochester Regional Health hosted the fair at St. Mary's Campus on Genesee Street. Each student at the fair received a backpack full of...
Bright Spot: A-maze-ing honor

Penfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on 100 years of sunshine. Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp is celebrating its centennial this year. To mark the milestone, Wickham Farms has designed its four-acre corn maze with the number "100" to signify its anniversary. Pretty a-maze-ing!
Over 3,000 childcare services have closed their doors in New York

Monroe County, N.Y. — As childcare providers struggled to keep masks on children and sanitize, they also faced tremendous financial challenges, as many families stopped sending their children to childcare during the pandemic. The shift forced many childcare facilities to close their doors. Thursday morning, The Children's Agenda detailed...
YMCA of Greater Rochester celebrates "Power Scholars Academy" graduation

Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration of young scholars in the city of Rochester. The YMCA of Greater Rochester hosted a graduation ceremony on Friday for kids in their "Power Scholars Academy" program. Now in it's seventh year, the program offers students in the area a free education program during the summer. It runs five weeks, and blends small-group academics with camp-like enrichment activities.
Disabled veteran sends message of hope through golf

Rochester, N.Y. — Before he lost his leg, Chad Pfeifer had never been a golfer, now he can play with the best of them, and every time he does, he sends a message of hope. Chad Pfeifer was inspired to join the army after the September 11 terror attacks, now- he’s inspiring others.
Monroe County parks to get millions in upgrades

Rochester, N.Y. — Plans to improve Monroe County parks are taking shape. They include upgrades at all three county golf courses, adding pickleball courts at Mendon Ponds and Black Creek, replacing wood burning stoves in park lodges, and constructing a synthetic ice rink, spray park, and accessible playground at Ontario Beach Park. The historic Dentzel Menagerie Carousel will also be renovated.
Bello reappoints Dr. Mendoza for a second term

Rochester, N.Y. — Dr. Michael Mendoza has been reappointed to a second six year term as the County's public health commissioner by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Dr. Mendoza was first appointed in 2016, and is Monroe County’s 9th Commissioner of Public Health. “Throughout the greatest health crisis...
