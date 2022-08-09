Read full article on original website
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Jay Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side late Thursday night. Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Police say the shooting occurred on Jay Street near Colvin Street just after 10:30 p.m.
13 WHAM
Two women shot on Child Street Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Child Street for the report of two people shot around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival , they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
13 WHAM
18-year-old man from Rochester found
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Isaiah Cooper has been found safely and is receiving proper care. Original Story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding an 18-year-old man who they say may be suicidal or in need of medical attention. Isaiah Cooper was last seen on Lexington Avenue...
13 WHAM
Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
13 WHAM
13-year-old killed in Wayne County ATV crash
Huron, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron after receiving a report of a serious crash. When troopers...
13 WHAM
Amerks, Highland Hospital part ways with doctor accused of hosting racist Juneteenth party
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Amerks and Highland Hospital are both cutting ties with Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, the dentist accused of hosting a racist and misogynistic Juneteenth party last month. The Amerks announced the move on Friday, a day after Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones accused Dr. Nicosia of hosting...
13 WHAM
Man accused of slaying Rochester Police officer pleads not guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of murdering a Rochester Police officer and wounding another is facing new charges. Kelvin Vickers is accused of shooting Anthony Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng, two members of RPD's tactical unit, on Bauman Street on July 21. Mazurkiewicz died hours later at the hospital. A 15-year-old girl was also wounded inside her home by gunfire.
13 WHAM
Rochester firefighter alleges he was forced to attend racist party while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — A 14-year veteran of the Rochester Fire Departments plans to sue RFD and the city of Rochester after he said he was forced to attend a party last month that mocked Juneteenth and degraded local politicians. Firefighter Jerrod Jones stood on the steps of City Hall...
13 WHAM
State Police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
13 WHAM
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
13 WHAM
Former firefighter visits Golisano Hospital during bike tour for rare pediatric diseases
Rochester, N.Y. — As a part of his coast-to-coast bike tour, former German firefighter, Jorg Richter, stopped by Golisano Children’s Hospital on Friday and met some of their patients and staff. He’s an ambassador for Care-For-Rare America, biking over 33,000 miles to raise awareness for rare pediatric diseases....
13 WHAM
House of Mercy residents relocated again as homicide investigation continues
Rochester, N.Y. — Residents staying at the House of Mercy were temporarily relocated after the shelter became the site of a homicide investigation Sunday night. The House of Mercy teamed up with Monroe County and the City of Rochester for the relocation of it's residents. Some were relocated to...
13 WHAM
Host of alleged racist Juneteenth party has given to both Democratic and GOP candidates
Rochester, N.Y. — The man and wife accused of hosting a party that a Rochester firefighter says was racist and misogynistic has made contributions to local candidates for office, including Mayor Malik Evans. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a dentist, and his wife, Mary, allegedly hosted the party last month at...
13 WHAM
Rochester Regional Health hosts back to school fair
Rochester, N.Y. — A back to school fair was held in Rochester, helping families get ready for the new school year. The "Healthy Moms" program at Rochester Regional Health hosted the fair at St. Mary's Campus on Genesee Street. Each student at the fair received a backpack full of...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A-maze-ing honor
Penfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on 100 years of sunshine. Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp is celebrating its centennial this year. To mark the milestone, Wickham Farms has designed its four-acre corn maze with the number "100" to signify its anniversary. Pretty a-maze-ing!
13 WHAM
Over 3,000 childcare services have closed their doors in New York
Monroe County, N.Y. — As childcare providers struggled to keep masks on children and sanitize, they also faced tremendous financial challenges, as many families stopped sending their children to childcare during the pandemic. The shift forced many childcare facilities to close their doors. Thursday morning, The Children's Agenda detailed...
13 WHAM
YMCA of Greater Rochester celebrates "Power Scholars Academy" graduation
Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration of young scholars in the city of Rochester. The YMCA of Greater Rochester hosted a graduation ceremony on Friday for kids in their "Power Scholars Academy" program. Now in it's seventh year, the program offers students in the area a free education program during the summer. It runs five weeks, and blends small-group academics with camp-like enrichment activities.
13 WHAM
Disabled veteran sends message of hope through golf
Rochester, N.Y. — Before he lost his leg, Chad Pfeifer had never been a golfer, now he can play with the best of them, and every time he does, he sends a message of hope. Chad Pfeifer was inspired to join the army after the September 11 terror attacks, now- he’s inspiring others.
13 WHAM
Monroe County parks to get millions in upgrades
Rochester, N.Y. — Plans to improve Monroe County parks are taking shape. They include upgrades at all three county golf courses, adding pickleball courts at Mendon Ponds and Black Creek, replacing wood burning stoves in park lodges, and constructing a synthetic ice rink, spray park, and accessible playground at Ontario Beach Park. The historic Dentzel Menagerie Carousel will also be renovated.
13 WHAM
Bello reappoints Dr. Mendoza for a second term
Rochester, N.Y. — Dr. Michael Mendoza has been reappointed to a second six year term as the County's public health commissioner by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Dr. Mendoza was first appointed in 2016, and is Monroe County’s 9th Commissioner of Public Health. “Throughout the greatest health crisis...
