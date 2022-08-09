More Dates Sold Out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Hollywood Tower Hotel Loungefly, Soarin’ at EPCOT Testing Single Rider, and More: Daily Recap (8/8/22)

Read full article on original website
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery
Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand
In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
Half of All Walt Disney World Guests Purchase Genie+ According to Disney CEO Bob Chapek
Over the last quarter, 50% of guests visiting Walt Disney World utilized Genie+ according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. In February, Chapek reported that up to 50% of guests during the busy holiday season were utilizing Genie+. While only a third of guests would purchase the service during non-peak times. On today’s Q3 2022 earnings call, it was revealed the baseline usage of Genie+ by guests has risen to 50%.
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Returns, Disney Offering Gift Cards to Guests With MagicBand+ Issues, Hours Extended at All Walt Disney World Parks, and More: Daily Recap (8/12/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 12, 2022.
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
SeaWorld Making Big Move to Take on Disney, Universal Theme Parks
When it comes to theme parks, Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Disney World and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios Florida set the golden standard. Disney's Florida resort offers four theme parks, two water parks, a huge shopping area, an endless sea of restaurants, and countless adjacent hotels. Universal has two theme parks, a water park, as well as its own shopping area, restaurants, and hotels.
Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time
An update to Disney Genie+ means guests can no longer make Lightning Lane selections for a second park before a 2:00 p.m. return window opens. Currently, guests must make a reservation for their first park of the day, visit that park, and then are able to Park Hop to a different park starting at 2:00 p.m. (provided the second park isn’t at capacity).
Ad-Supported Disney+ Premieres December 8, Pricing Raised
Subscribers can begin enjoying ad-supported Disney+ for a lower price beginning in the United States on December 8, according to Deadline. The service will be available for $7.99 per month. The ad-free service will still be offered for $10.99 per month, or $109.00 annually. Additionally, ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu will...
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 8/10/22 (New Additions to HHN Scare Zones, Themed Food Booths, Jurassic World Reebok Shoes, Shrek 4-D Plaque Missing from the Legacy Store, and More)
Greetings from another exciting day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida is quickly transforming for Halloween Horror Nights and we’re excited to see what’s new. Let’s get going and check out what’s happening today!. We’re looking forward to walking under this arch and...
BREAKING: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Reservations Opening for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Today
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reservations are scheduled to open in an hour for both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland locations. At the Bibbibidi Bobbidi Boutique, guests between 3 and 12 years old can be transformed into a princess or a knight. The knight packages start at $19.95 for styled hair and a sword and shield. For $79.95, kids also get a knight’s costume. The princess packages start at $99.95, for hairstyling, make-up, nail polish, a T-shirt, sash, and cinch. They go up from there to include a princess gown and various accessories.
Disney Parks Revenue Rises 70% in Third Quarter of 2022
Disney Parks, Products, and Experiences made a revenue of $7.4 billion in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, as the company revealed in its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. In the second quarter of 2022, the parks earned $6.7 billion in revenue. The fiscal quarter covers April, May, and June,...
