Alabama State

Alabama Sheriffs Association gains new executive director

The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced a new executive director for the group. James “Jimmy” Lambert officially assumes his new position executive director of the professional association on October 1, 2022. “The Alabama Sheriffs Association (ASA) is pleased to welcome our new Executive Director, James “Jimmy” Lambert,” said...
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
“Love Without Parole” documentary tells story of Alabamian released from prison

When Michael Schumacher married Kathlyn Sprague on Oct. 12, 2021, it felt like a dream. Schumacher had met Sprague in 1993, eight years into his sentence of life without parole in Donaldson Correctional Facility, and even married her that year. But after four years with no progress appealing his sentence, the two went their separate ways, and Schumacher continued his lonely sentence for another 28 years.
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships

A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
AG’s office: We didn’t hide witness investigation

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is now claiming that it didn’t conceal an investigation into one of the state’s star witnesses in the public corruption trial of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. In a court filing this week in Blakely’s appeal of his conviction, the state...
Opinion | Alabama legend: Jim Oakley

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville, turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Press newspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley, Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamians minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
Agency: $127M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to date

The state of Alabama has allocated about $127.8 million in federal COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to 31,432 households, according to the agency in charge of distributing the funds. The state has received $221.2 million in ERA funding in two batches. In all, about 58% of the available funding has been...
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
What’s next for the abortion battle in Alabama?

Michael Kimbro says he hopes to test the legality of providing offshore abortions inside charter boats floating in the Gulf of Mexico near states with abortion bans, including Alabama. “I want to know what we are facing and start the fight and see if it’s a battle we can win...
