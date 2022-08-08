Read full article on original website
Parole denied for man accused of murdering 3 people in Alabama in 2018
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied the request Tuesday of a man accused of killing three people in Guntersville the last time he was granted parole.
Accused killer of Alabama grandmother, her 7-year-old grandson and neighbor denied parole
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday denied parole to an inmate accused of killing three people during his last release from prison. The board, as expected, denied parole to Jimmy O’Neil Spencer whose previous release from prison drew outrage and a move to restrict paroles in the state.
Alabama board denies parole for accused killer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles today denied parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, whose parole five years ago sparked outrage because he stands accused of robbing and killing two women and a child eight months after his release. Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to the three-member board this...
Man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to shooting Mississippi K-9 officer tries to escape jail
The Alabama man who pleaded to shooting a Mississippi K9 officer will now face a jail escape charge. Less than a week after he pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting of Moss Point K-9 officer Buddy, Richard J. McGuire, 44, reportedly attempted to escape the Pearl River County jail. McGuire...
tallasseetribune.com
Alabama Sheriffs Association gains new executive director
The Alabama Sheriffs Association has announced a new executive director for the group. James “Jimmy” Lambert officially assumes his new position executive director of the professional association on October 1, 2022. “The Alabama Sheriffs Association (ASA) is pleased to welcome our new Executive Director, James “Jimmy” Lambert,” said...
Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
alreporter.com
“Love Without Parole” documentary tells story of Alabamian released from prison
When Michael Schumacher married Kathlyn Sprague on Oct. 12, 2021, it felt like a dream. Schumacher had met Sprague in 1993, eight years into his sentence of life without parole in Donaldson Correctional Facility, and even married her that year. But after four years with no progress appealing his sentence, the two went their separate ways, and Schumacher continued his lonely sentence for another 28 years.
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Louisiana man killed in Sumter County crash
A two-vehicle crash left a 37-year-old Louisiana man dead Tuesday morning.
WSFA
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
Andalusia Star News
Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships
A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
alreporter.com
AG’s office: We didn’t hide witness investigation
The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is now claiming that it didn’t conceal an investigation into one of the state’s star witnesses in the public corruption trial of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. In a court filing this week in Blakely’s appeal of his conviction, the state...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Alabama legend: Jim Oakley
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville, turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Press newspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley, Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamians minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
aldailynews.com
Agency: $127M in COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to date
The state of Alabama has allocated about $127.8 million in federal COVID-19 emergency rental assistance to 31,432 households, according to the agency in charge of distributing the funds. The state has received $221.2 million in ERA funding in two batches. In all, about 58% of the available funding has been...
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
What’s next for the abortion battle in Alabama?
Michael Kimbro says he hopes to test the legality of providing offshore abortions inside charter boats floating in the Gulf of Mexico near states with abortion bans, including Alabama. “I want to know what we are facing and start the fight and see if it’s a battle we can win...
$10k gas theft, no-kill dog shelter, and high school football records: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Under the category of “records that will never be broken” Leada looks a several, including one high school that holds the record for the most points scored in a single quarter - 54 points. Most points scored in a game is 125. She looks at a few other records too.
