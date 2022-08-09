ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Person Alert issued for Bradenton woman

By Leilyn Torres
 4 days ago
Bradenton Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Adult Alert for a woman in Bradenton on Monday evening.

Police said Karen Ellen Norman, 69, was last seen Sunday evening at her home on 60th St W in Bradenton. According to police, she may be driving a black, 2016 Audi Q with Florida tag CE4237.

Bradenton Police said Karen has been diagnosed with dementia. She is 5'6" and approximately 95 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradenton Police Department Dispatch at 941-932-9377 or the Bradenton Police main line at 941-932-9300.

