Crash on I-24 leads to Vanderbilt LifeFlight, stops traffic

By Darby McCarthy
 4 days ago
Vanderbilt LifeFlight landed on the interstate Monday morning to pick up patients hurt in a crash.

TDOT cameras were rolling when the crew touched down on I-24 in Murfreesboro around 11 a.m.

State troopers said that the wreck involved several vehicles and more than one person was hurt.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and other first responders had to close the busy interstate in both directions so the chopper could land and pick up the patients.

No further information is available at this time.

Guest
2d ago

Number 1 issue on the interstates.... excessive lane changes. Sure its speed and distractions, but nothing affects traffic more and sudden stops than changing lanes to pass everyone like its a race.

IN THIS ARTICLE
