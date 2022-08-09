Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Small earthquake rumbles near Archdale
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you felt a little rumbling, it’s because an earthquake hit near Archdale early Monday morning. According to USGS, a magnitude 2 earthquake rattled around about 4 miles east of Archdale. The information says that the earthquake was 6 kilometers deep. Magnitude is how scientists measure the impact of an earthquake. […]
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southern Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of High Point, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, High Point, Asheboro, Randleman, Archdale, Trinity, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Liberty and Ramseur. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Montgomery; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Northwestern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Southwestern Randolph County in central North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Badin Lake, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Badin Lake, Badin, Denton, Eldorado, Fish Tales Marina, Whip-O-Will Campground, Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Ulah and High Rock Boat Dock Marina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FOX Carolina
USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night
ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New road will help flood-prone neighborhood in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Imagine being trapped in your home every time there’s heavy rain. Sometimes you can’t leave the house for 12 hours. That is the reality for some people living in the Foxwood Meadows subdivision in High Point. For years, they’ve asked the city to do something about the constant flooding that […]
chathamjournal.com
Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses
Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
Large power outage impacts High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage impacted the City of High Point on Tuesday. According to the High Point Facebook page, they were working on restoring power across the city after a “large” power outage. The power was restored around 2:40 p.m., according to the City of High Point. Officials are still […]
Severe weather knocks out power at Piedmont Triad International Airport
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Power was out at the Piedmont Triad International Airport due to severe weather on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement released by PTI. The power was reportedly restored around 8 p.m. PTI officials urge people to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information. Check the FOX8 Interactive Radar […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
STORM BLOG: Some households without power in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. We...
WJCL
Earthquake reported in Archdale, North Carolina
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Video above: Recent earthquake activity spike in South Carolina. Another earthquake was reported in the Carolinas, but it wasn't in Elgin this time. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Archdale, North Carolina, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. We point out that it...
High Point: Why were there two major power outages in 24 hours?
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Power has been restored in the city of High Point but it had many people in the area, adjusting their workflow. "I was still cleaning dishes down there, we accepted cash," said Luca Wells, a dishwasher at the Sweet Dough Bake Shop. "We moved the...
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte
Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
ourdavie.com
Mr. Mocksville: Dr. Slate turning 100
Across his 33-year career as a surgeon at Davie County Hospital, 64 years as a Davie resident and 100 years of life, Dr. Francis Slate of Mocksville has answered thousands of questions on all kinds of topics. A question he sometimes gets is “How did you get to Davie County...
Driver charged in boat crash that left 3 injured at High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after three people were hospitalized following a boat crash on High Rock Lake. Officials with the NC Wildlife Commission said Adam Walker, the operator of the bass boat, was charged with reckless boat operation. It happened Saturday around 2 p.m....
WXII 12
16 displaced following Winston-Salem apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least 16 people are without a home, after flames tore through an apartment complex on Winston-Salem's west side. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, at the Plaza West Apartments near Jonestown Road. "The flames were huge," said resident Joan Vernon. "It was pretty massive."
Mount Airy News
Dual fatality in 601 logging truck accident
The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported a fatal traffic accident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of Chandler Road off of US Highway 601. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern has provided an update. He confirmed that the accident involved both a logging truck and...
Comments / 1