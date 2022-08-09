(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO