Read full article on original website
Related
republic-online.com
'Make My Day,' Abbott says to Adams in response to threats
(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.
republic-online.com
Montanans hope to find solutions at Elk Management Symposium
BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Saturday at The Rialto in downtown Bozeman, hunters, landowners and wildlife managers will meet at the Elk Management Symposium to discuss and find solutions for issues facing elk and hunters in Montana. From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition will host...
republic-online.com
Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning
Kansas Board of Education member Jim McNiece, left, offered sharp criticism of a school-safety briefing by two Kansas Department of Education staff members who outlined the effort to improve security at public schools. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Comments / 0