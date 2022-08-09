Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Bison football preparing for three brand new non-conference opponents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the 2022 season under a month away, the NDSU Bison are prepping for a brand new slate of non-conference opponents, and head coach Matt Entz spoke with us at the NDSU Media Day about his team’s focus. “We put a lot of...
kvrr.com
NDSU Hosts Media Day
FARGO– The last two seasons quarterback Cam Miller came into the season as the 2nd string quarterback. After coming in for an injured Quincy Patterson, Miller was eventually able to win the starting job, playing a crucial role in the Bison playoff run. This summer there was no doubt that Cam would be the starting coming into the fall. Miller put in the work this offseason and looks to show how he has improved while living up to the legacy laid by the great NDSU quarterbacks before him.
lakesarearadio.net
Top-seed survives upset-filled afternoon at Pine to Palm
Defending champion Nate Adams of West Fargo was pushed to extra holes by Wyatt Blomseth of Detroit Lakes. Blomseth took a one-hole lead after an eagle on hole 14, but Adams squared the match with a par on hole 15, taking advantage of a Blomseth bogey. The opening round match wasn’t settled until the 20th hole, when Adams took the hole and the match.
Little League Baseball - Pure & Innocent - Fargo Still Alive
Fargo Team Just Two Wins Away From The Little League World Series
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
Cobber Corn Feed Is Already Just One Week Away
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — We are exactly one week away from the annual Cobber Corn Feed in Moorhead. Concordia College is inviting the entire community including alumni, students, parents, prospective students and any friends to attend. The corn is free and there will be concessions available for purchase. There...
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
kvrr.com
Parents in Moorhead worried about new bussing plan
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) -Bus driver shortages are changing the ways many parents will get their children to school in Moorhead. A Moorhead Area Public Schools office says this is a problem they’re working to solve immediately. He says over the last two years they’ve lost 14 drivers. Some have aged out and went into retirement so now their mission will be to fill those empty seats.
kvrr.com
Erik Estrada headlines Fargo PopExpo in April
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Globe nominee Erik Estrada is coming to North Dakota in the Spring. Fargo PopExpo announced the CHiPS star will be at the Butler Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds on April 22 and 23. The event says 5,000 people came out four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Sleep expert gives back to school resting tips
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The first day of school is right around the corner. It can take days or even weeks for a child to adjust to a sleep schedule change. The brain and body take time to accept a new routine. Phone screens have blue light which disrupts...
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
kvrr.com
Van, horse-drawn carriage collide in Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries between a cargo van and a horse drawn carriage near McIntosh, Minnesota in Polk County. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says seven people were in the carriage, including a three-year-old and a five-year-old. The buggy was driven...
valleynewslive.com
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Area Public Schools eliminating bus options for some families amid driver shortage
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Moorhead School Board makes busing changes for the upcoming school year because of a shortage of drivers. Families living within two miles of Horizon Middle School, Moorhead High School and private schools and those living one mile from elementary schools will not be able to have their kids bussed to school.
valleynewslive.com
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scathing words from country band Big and Rich were handed down Thursday night, pointed at the members of the Fargo School Board in light of Monday’s vote to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Prior to rocking out, the band...
kvrr.com
Abortion Clinic Relocates and Opens in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — The owner of what was North Dakota’s only abortion clinic says the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead. Volunteer escorts walked patients inside while a small number of protesters demonstrated. Red River Women’s Clinic owner Tammi Kromenaker says the clinic opened...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
kvrr.com
City resolves Fargo townhome dispute with Roers construction
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
Comments / 0