The Je'Sani Smith Foundation awards six scholarships

Paying for college will be a little easier for some recently graduated King High School Mustangs.

On Monday night, the Je'Sani Smith Foundation awarded scholarships to six former King High School students entering college this fall.

The foundation, named after a former King High School student who was killed by a rip current back in 2019, provides beach safety and rip current education to the public.

Valero Corpus Christi donated $25,000 to the Je'Sani Smith Foundation to help make these scholarships possible.

"Je'Sani attended King High School, and supporting King High School students is one way we honor his memory," said Kiwana Denson, founder, and president of the Je'Sani Smith Foundation.

"Each of the scholarship recipients has demonstrated a commitment to beach safety, which further supports our mission," said Denson.

"Valero is proud to support the Je'Sani Smith Foundation and its central mission to increase awareness around beach safety," said Kevin Lassahn, Vice President and General Manager, Valero Corpus Christi Refineries.

"Congratulations to the six students who received scholarships this year. You all have worked hard, and hopefully, these scholarships will help set you up for success in college," added Lassahn.

Scholarship recipients are:

Caroline Cullen, attending The University of Texas at Austin

Mary Leal, attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

KeLi Lumampao, attending Schreiner University

Liv Moya, attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Kyla Perry, attending Texas State University

Bianca Wilson, attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

