Portage, MI

Youth to carry Portage Central Football into 2022

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
“We’re going to hit the ground running” said Michael Holmes.

Football is back in West Michigan.

“We’ve had a really good summer. A lot of kids have had some really good opportunities. This is our second year in this system so from that stand point we are a little bit ahead of where we were last year. And we’re looking forward to continuing that,” said Head Coach Mick Enders.

Portage Central is coming off their best season since 2016. The Mustangs won the SMAC and went 9-3, but lost all of their starters on offense to graduation.

“I want to be the best version of us that we can be, whatever that is. I think we’re going to be a lot different at the end of the year than we are at the beginning of the year with our youth. And just getting those games reps is going to be so important for us,” said Coach Enders.

“Just stepping up is a huge thing. Last year that was a big thing in our success last year and stepping up, week one to week nine is a huge thing for us. Just younger guys will be stepping up,” said Holmes.

Also stepping up is junior running back Tomas Layne. He took over the starting job at running back half way through last year and he said the move was easy.

“I’ve played football all my life and I feel pretty comfortable with the ball. And I feel like the team could really trust me and I made a difference. Getting a lot of guys to go both ways with special team and light on numbers. Like everyone is going to be doing a lot and it’s going to be hard to get breaks” said Tomas Layne.

Last season Central went 3-3 in games that were decided by 10 points or less. One of those was their opening against East Lansing and Tomas has a few key games he wants to score in.

“Northern obviously. It’s the cross town rival but I really want to get East Lansing week one. That was a game that was win-able last year and we didn’t do it and I feel like we can do it this year,” said Layne.

