40 adults and kids with disabilities got to practice with the Broncos on Monday

Fall camp started last week for the Western Michigan football team, but on Monday after their normal practice, the Broncos took the field with a special group.

WMU Football teamed up with the Beautiful Lives Project to make sports accessible for over 40 adults and kids with different disabilities.

"They can take two seconds to spend some time with a young man or woman and it can impact that person for years to come. We always talk about seconds and years and you can tell by the hooting and hollering of our guys that they're having a blast with it Learning a little but about how lucky they are and having a chance to give back and see the joy in these kids is special," said Western Coach Tim Lester.

Lester and Beautiful Lives Co-Founder Bryce Weiler met through email earlier in the year. Lester said he wanted to hold this event sooner but the schedules just didn't line up.

"Both the adults and kids with disabilities at this event will learn football skills and they will gain a confidence to realize that they can do anything they want to do in their lives. If you surround yourself with people who believe in you and people who want to help you to live your dreams then you're going to be successful," said Beautiful Lives Co-Founder, Bryce Weiler.

