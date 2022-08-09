Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Daily
Nederland residents express frustration about hunting near neighborhoods, lack of affordable housing
Nederland residents gripped printed speeches while waiting Thursday evening to address the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners with concerns about the future of their small mountain community. Commissioners conducted their August town hall in Nederland to meet with residents and hear about pressing issues for the town. About 25...
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: David Friedlander: When did Boulder stop caring about equitable, sustainable housing?
When ratified in 1978, the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan (BVCP) was one of America’s most innovative zoning reforms. Conceived to preserve Boulder’s “attractiveness and individual character,” BVCP limited population growth to under 2 percent per annum and designated 30% of the city lands as public Open Space . This all happened when many municipalities were celebrating growth.
Colorado Daily
Mountain-centric brokerage intensifies Front Range expansion
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate LLC, a residential real estate brokerage born and raised in Colorado’s mountain communities, is furthering its recent expansion into Front Range markets with the acquisition of the Boulder Valley legacy shop Colorado Landmark Realtors (a trade name for Colorado Landmark-Multiprop Realty Inc.). The...
Colorado Daily
California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus
An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Daily
Sister Donna Ryan, Boulder Shelter founder, remembered as ‘nonjudgmental, caring and inclusive’
Sister Donna Ryan had a knack for making dreams a reality. So much so that her fellow Sisters of Mercy had a running joke, in which they’d consider “who but Donna” when discussing her quirks and accomplishments. Ryan, a Sister of Mercy and founder of the Boulder...
Colorado Daily
Boulder City Council tables ballot measures while working on minor amendments
Boulder voters are likely to face five municipal ballot items this November — but it’s not official yet. Because the Boulder City Council requested minor amendments to a few of the ballot items, the Council opted to continue a vote on all five items following a lengthy public hearing on Thursday evening.
Colorado Daily
BVSD, SVVSD fill teaching positions; support staff proves more challenging
Drolma Geyer decided she wanted to become a teacher as an elementary student in Longmont, newly arrived in the United States from Tibet. Now, in her fifth year of teaching, she’s been hired by St. Vrain Valley to teach fourth grade at Longmont’s Timberline PK-8 — where her former fourth grade teacher and role model Kerin McClure is the principal.
Colorado Daily
Tommy Brown brings winning attitude to CU Buffs
Colorado was in the middle of offseason conditioning work last winter when offensive coordinator Mike Sanford singled out one of the new members of the Buffaloes, offensive lineman Tommy Brown. “He’s from Alabama, he should win this rep,” Sanford said. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re doing that?’” Brown...
RELATED PEOPLE
Colorado Daily
Patience paid off for CU Buffs safety Isaiah Lewis
Like a lot of young players, Isaiah Lewis had to wait for his turn. Had the transfer portal and the one-time transfer exemption been an option early in his career at Colorado, perhaps he would not have been so patient. But, now entering his sixth and final season of college football, Lewis is grateful for the journey he’s taken and the lessons learned.
Comments / 0