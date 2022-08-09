LEWISTON, ID– The Lewiston Bengals kick off their season in just 15 days, and with the first week of camp comes with new energy. “I think a lot of us are excited to be here,” said senior defensive back Briggs Duman. “A lot of us put in a lot of work during the off season, so I’m excited to let it show this year and see what kind of big plays we can get and all that.”

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO