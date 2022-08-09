Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Fire officials remind the community about defensible space
With dry lightning, Monday into Tuesday, and four projected triple digits days next week, we want to remind folks about how to protect your property from fire. As the temperatures rise again, so does the fire danger. This week, a tractor malfunctioned in the 13-hundred block of Tobey Lane and...
KLEWTV
A Bar 3H Ranch is more than just a petting zoo
The A Bar 3H Ranch in the Clarkston Heights was founded by Melyssa Andrews in 2021. She takes in rescue livestock and offers a petting zoo that includes goats, horses, and an emu. Her goal is to give these animals a good home and proper care but also to help...
KLEWTV
Bengals Back Flipping Their Way into Upcoming Season
LEWISTON, ID– The Lewiston Bengals kick off their season in just 15 days, and with the first week of camp comes with new energy. “I think a lot of us are excited to be here,” said senior defensive back Briggs Duman. “A lot of us put in a lot of work during the off season, so I’m excited to let it show this year and see what kind of big plays we can get and all that.”
