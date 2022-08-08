Read full article on original website
Papa Murphy’s owner to acquire Famous Dave’s parent for $200M
MTY Food Group, the Canadian brand collector and owner of Papa Murphy’s, said on Tuesday that it would acquire BBQ Holdings, the owner of the Famous Dave’s chain, for $17.25 per share. The deal is valued at $200 million, including BBQ Holdings’ debt. The acquisition will give...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Famous Dave’s is getting a new owner, but strategy won’t change
BBQ Holdings, which over the past two and a half years has been one of the most active buyers in the restaurant business, this week found itself on the opposite end of a deal. On Tuesday, the equally acquisitive MTY Food Group said it was buying the owner of Famous Dave’s and eight other concepts for $17.25 a share, or approximately $200 million.
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
Say goodbye to bidding wars: the number of homes on the market just spiked at a record pace
The US supply of active home listings surged 30.7% in the year through July, Realtor.com said. That marked the third straight month of record-breaking inventory growth. Housing market activity has quickly cooled as soaring mortgage rates crush buyer demand. In just one year, the story of the US housing market...
Tyson raises chicken prices as demand surges over beef
Inflation has driven the cost of food through the roof as Americans are shelling out more at the grocery store than ever before. Still, shoppers are gravitating toward some products over others.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Butterfly Equity to acquire Qdoba
Butterfly Equity, the Los Angeles-based private equity firm, on Tuesday said it has reached an agreement to acquire the 750-unit burrito chain Qdoba from its owner Apollo. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Butterfly plans to merge the San Diego-based fast casual into its Modern Restaurant Concepts (MRC), the three-year-old brand operator formed with the 2019 merger of fast-casual chains Modern Market and Lemonade.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Applebee's to sell its 69 company-owned restaurants
UPDATE: This story has been updated with comments from Applebee's President John Cywinski. Applebee's is selling its 69 company-operated restaurants, which will make the brand entirely franchisee-operated for the first time since 2018. The sale of the restaurants in North and South Carolina is expected to close in the current...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Wendy’s pares back its giant ghost kitchen deal
Wendy’s is dramatically paring back on the expansive deal it announced last year with ghost kitchen company Reef Kitchens, the burger chain said on Wednesday, after U.S. units underperformed sales expectations. The Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s now plans to open 100 to 150 locations globally, most of them outside the...
Stressed Consumers Get Some Relief As July Inflation Dips to 8.5%
The government's closely watched CPI report showed Wednesday (Aug 10) that inflation eased to 8.5% in July, marking a larger than expected dip from the 9.1% level posted in June. According to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report, a 10.9% annual increase in food prices -- the largest...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Starbucks does well in Italy, while Domino’s does not
Taste Tracker: Pickles to eat and drink at Sonic; BJs gets peanutty; Hatch chilies heat up Taco Cabana; Taco Bell does a corny strawberry dessert; Mooyah’s, Baskin-Robbins and Dolly Llama shake up cookies; and watermelon continues to trend. Krystal hopes fewer seats yield more restaurants. The burger chain broke...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Some restaurants see a cautious consumer. Others, not so much
Are consumers changing their dining habits because of an apparently looming economic recession?. The answer probably depends on the restaurant. Industry executives on earnings calls and in interviews have given a wide range of answers on the impact of the economy on their consumer. Their answers suggest lower-income diners are pulling back or searching for value, but everybody else is fine.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How restaurants are combating a historically challenging environment
How is the restaurant industry dealing with the difficult operating environment?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features an interview with Michelle Korsmo, who took over as CEO of the National Restaurant Association in May. Korsmo discusses her career to date. She has worked...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Menu price inflation remained elevated in July
The dramatic runup in restaurant menu prices continued in July, though there are signs that inflation may have peaked. Food away from home prices rose 0.7% in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. That is a slowdown from the 0.9% inflation reported in June, though it remains at the higher-than-average pace the industry has set for much of this year.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Red Robin dials up value after ‘disappointing’ quarter
Inflation was a two-headed monster for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter. On one hand, rising inflation cost the chain sales as customers pulled back on spending. Same-store sales fell each month of the period, from 11.6% in May to 1.7% in July, for a total increase of 6.7%. Traffic declined 2.9% during the quarter, which ended July 10.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
As conditions stabilize, Jack in the Box sees sales improve
For Jack in the Box, last quarter demonstrated how the company can perform when conditions stabilize. While hardly perfect, the owner of the Jack in the Box and Del Taco brands reported that more of its dining rooms were open, late-night hours returned, and product shortages were nonexistent. “For the first time in several quarters,” CFO Tim Mullany told investors on Wednesday, “we were pleased to not experience any meaningful product supply disruptions or shortages during Q3.”
ConsumerAffairs
Home sellers are beginning to cut asking prices
People who are shopping for homes are finally seeing lower prices. In market after market, real estate agents report that sellers are beginning to cut their list price if they haven’t received an offer after a few weeks. As buyers disappeared in June in the face of record-high prices...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
First Watch bucks summer slowdown with 8% traffic growth
If you’re wondering whether the U.S. is headed for a recession—or even already in one—you won’t get much help from First Watch. The 449-unit breakfast-and-lunch chain continued to see strong consumer demand in its most recent quarter, driving same-store sales up 13.4% year over year on an 8.1% traffic increase.
