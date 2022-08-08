ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Public Radio News Dir. Bob Beck To Retire

BECK, who announced his departure in a tweet, will exit the public broadcaster in OCTOBER after 34 years with the company. He is relocating to SYRACUSE, where his fiancee will be working for the STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK.
Barry Gisser Named SVP/CFO At American Public Media Group

Former SCIENCE MUSEUM OF MINNESOTA CFO BARRY GISSER has joined AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP, parent of MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, as SVP/CFO, replacing MORRIS GOODWIN, who is exiting to join GREATER MSP as Forge North Managing Dir./Exec. Financial Advisor. GISSER will start at APMG on SEPTEMBER 6th.
Drake Milligan

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Stoney Creek Records’ Drake Milligan will release his debut album, “Dallas/Fort Worth,” on Thursday, September 15th. Milligan co-wrote all 14 songs on the set, named for his hometown. Tony Brown and Brandon Hood produced the project. "As a lifelong Country...
Research Director Inc., Exclusive July '22 PPM Analysis For New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco And Dallas-Fort Worth

What do you think? Add your comment below. To borrow and twist a horrible radio cliché – welcome to hump month! Yup, JULY is smack dab in the middle of the 13 “months” that NIELSEN has deemed survey-friendly. As with most of these predesignated periods, the actual dates did not align with the month in question. This one began on JUNE 23rd and concluded on JULY 20th. It did contain a federally-mandated three-day weekend, but other than that, it was your typical 28-day entity. There are a lot of numbers here, but that’s what The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the wizards from XTRENDS – specialize in. Now, back to the countdown …
WKAR/East Lansing, MI's Sarah Lehr Joins Wisconsin Public Radio

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY Classical-News-Talk WKAR-F-News-Talk WKAR-A/EAST LANSING, MI Politics and Civics Reporter SARAH LEHR has joined WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO. WKAR News Managing Editor KAREL VEGA said, “SARAH came to WKAR from a background in print, but quickly adapted to the workflow of public radio. The fact that in her time here she was featured numerous times on NPR nationally and garnered statewide awards is a testament to her great work. She will be deeply missed at WKAR, but the team is very excited to follow her future coverage."
