What do you think? Add your comment below. To borrow and twist a horrible radio cliché – welcome to hump month! Yup, JULY is smack dab in the middle of the 13 “months” that NIELSEN has deemed survey-friendly. As with most of these predesignated periods, the actual dates did not align with the month in question. This one began on JUNE 23rd and concluded on JULY 20th. It did contain a federally-mandated three-day weekend, but other than that, it was your typical 28-day entity. There are a lot of numbers here, but that’s what The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the wizards from XTRENDS – specialize in. Now, back to the countdown …

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO