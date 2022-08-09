Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Lifestyle expert showcases back-to-school trends for fall
JACKSON, Tenn. — We’ve got news on student essentials that are both trendy and affordable. Joann Butler, Editor in Chief of Lifeminute.tv, shows us where to find your savvy tech. Tools like headphones, laptops, tablets, hair supplies, and even smart lights are just a few easy to use...
thunderboltradio.com
‘Coaches Corner’ at a different corner for first time in 42 years
For the first time in 42 years, WCMT’s “Coaches Corner” will have a new home at Blue Oak Oyster Bar & Grill in downtown Martin. Since 1981, “Coaches Corner” has been a fixture on Saturday mornings from 8:30 until 10:00 at The Hearth. When The...
WBBJ
LOLO hosts album party in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — An artist welcomed the public to her album party on Thursday. Singer, songwriter, and musician LOLO was at Turntable Coffee Counter for the listening party of her latest album. She says she put a lot of time and care into making the songs, calling it a...
WBBJ
New gaming store opens in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson has a new gaming store where gamers can interact face to face. Canada’s Collectible Games is all about community and creating a fun environment to gather for tournaments, collect cards, role play and more. Owner Brian Canada says that gamers can be on the...
WBBJ
McGruff the Crime Dog returns to educate next generation
JACKSON, Tenn. — McGruff the Crime Dog is back and ready to educate the next generation. For decades, McGruff has been a famous figure in the lives of many adults, because of his stamina in encouraging and educating them as children. Parents have voiced their desire to have McGruff...
WBBJ
Bicentennial legacy projects to leave lasting impact in Jackson-Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration wraps up this weekend, but a few projects will carry on the legacy for years to come. The Bicentennial’s theme of “Connecting Through the Centuries” inspired the Bicentennial Committee to create several legacy projects to leave an impact on future generations.
WBBJ
Closing ceremony held for Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration has been going on all year to celebrate 200 years of city and county history. Guests filled the seats as the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial hosted the closing ceremony, featuring the Bicentennial Choir and Orchestra. “We have our closing ceremony for the...
WBBJ
Details on The Jackson Symphony’s 62nd Season
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing to kick off their 62nd Season. You can enjoy the music at a variety of upcoming shows:. September 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (The NED) Starlight Symphony. September 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (First Presbyterian Church) Family Concert – Take Me...
WBBJ
Bus Bulletin helps guardians up-to-date of bus schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot of viewers have reached out with complaints about their child arriving home late on the bus. The Jackson-Madison County School System says every new school year, bus routes are tweaked to become more efficient during the first few weeks. “We wanted to make the...
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
wnbjtv.com
During National Farmers Market week Humboldt Farmers Market sellers bring fresh food to market
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- It’s National Farmers Market week!. From the field to the table, that's what local farmers' markets are all about!. Meet Fabilla Sayer she moved to west Tennessee from Canada this year and decided to take the extra vegetables from her garden to sell at the market at Bailey Park.
WBBJ
Bicentennial celebration to wrap up with series of events Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration is coming to an end this weekend. Saturday will be a full day of festivities, beginning with a parade in downtown Jackson starting at 10 a.m. “Join the streets of downtown and watch the parade go by,” said Leigh Anne Bentley,...
WBBJ
How to be prepared for a disaster
JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
WBBJ
State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
WBBJ
Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
newsleaderonline.com
The Jackson Clinic – Baptist Memorial host topping out ceremony to celebrate new medical campus
The Jackson Clinic and Baptist Memorial Health Care held a topping out ceremony and beam signing on July 26 to celebrate a major milestone for a new outpatient medical campus at the southwest corner of the 45 Bypass and Passmore Lane. The event marked the placement of the topmost beam...
WBBJ
Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas
Services for Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas, age 58 of Selmer, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The visitation for Mr. Thomas will be on Saturday, from 10:00...
WBBJ
Mark Eric Bennett
Mark Eric Bennett, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Sims Bennett, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Mark was born October 6, 1965 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wendell Henry Bennett and the late Mary...
Tiny Rossville, TN plans to add 1,500 new homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped in the Fayette County town of Rossville on Wednesday and brought with him a big check that will go toward a new water tower as the town looks to add 1,500 new homes ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Blue Oval City. Rossville Tennessee Mayor Judy Waters […]
Chester County Independent
City of Henderson to discuss locating a food truck downtown
Mayor Bobby King and the City of Henderson aldermen will meet for their August meeting at 7 p.m. this evening, August 11, at city hall. During delegations, they will discuss locating a food truck on the closed alley next to the Sue Shelton White Park downtown. The mayor and board...
