Jackson, TN

WBBJ

Lifestyle expert showcases back-to-school trends for fall

JACKSON, Tenn. — We’ve got news on student essentials that are both trendy and affordable. Joann Butler, Editor in Chief of Lifeminute.tv, shows us where to find your savvy tech. Tools like headphones, laptops, tablets, hair supplies, and even smart lights are just a few easy to use...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

LOLO hosts album party in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — An artist welcomed the public to her album party on Thursday. Singer, songwriter, and musician LOLO was at Turntable Coffee Counter for the listening party of her latest album. She says she put a lot of time and care into making the songs, calling it a...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

New gaming store opens in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson has a new gaming store where gamers can interact face to face. Canada’s Collectible Games is all about community and creating a fun environment to gather for tournaments, collect cards, role play and more. Owner Brian Canada says that gamers can be on the...
JACKSON, TN
Jackson, TN
WBBJ

McGruff the Crime Dog returns to educate next generation

JACKSON, Tenn. — McGruff the Crime Dog is back and ready to educate the next generation. For decades, McGruff has been a famous figure in the lives of many adults, because of his stamina in encouraging and educating them as children. Parents have voiced their desire to have McGruff...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Closing ceremony held for Bicentennial Celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration has been going on all year to celebrate 200 years of city and county history. Guests filled the seats as the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial hosted the closing ceremony, featuring the Bicentennial Choir and Orchestra. “We have our closing ceremony for the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Details on The Jackson Symphony’s 62nd Season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing to kick off their 62nd Season. You can enjoy the music at a variety of upcoming shows:. September 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. (The NED) Starlight Symphony. September 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (First Presbyterian Church) Family Concert – Take Me...
JACKSON, TN
#Jacksonians
WBBJ

Bus Bulletin helps guardians up-to-date of bus schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — A lot of viewers have reached out with complaints about their child arriving home late on the bus. The Jackson-Madison County School System says every new school year, bus routes are tweaked to become more efficient during the first few weeks. “We wanted to make the...
JACKSON, TN
millington-news.com

Tipton County Beauty Queens

Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Bicentennial celebration to wrap up with series of events Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration is coming to an end this weekend. Saturday will be a full day of festivities, beginning with a parade in downtown Jackson starting at 10 a.m. “Join the streets of downtown and watch the parade go by,” said Leigh Anne Bentley,...
JACKSON, TN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WBBJ

How to be prepared for a disaster

JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
ENVIRONMENT
WBBJ

State’s first Safe Haven Baby Boxes boxes to be placed in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council special called meeting, the consideration of a lease agreement for Safe Haven Baby Boxes passed on new business. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a new component to the Safe Haven Baby Law. They will provide a resource for a mother to anonymously surrender her baby to a designated and safe baby box, located at Jackson Fire Department Station #2.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas

Services for Mr. Melvin Leon Thomas, age 58 of Selmer, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The visitation for Mr. Thomas will be on Saturday, from 10:00...
SELMER, TN
WBBJ

Mark Eric Bennett

Mark Eric Bennett, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Sims Bennett, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Mark was born October 6, 1965 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wendell Henry Bennett and the late Mary...
SOMERVILLE, TN
WREG

Tiny Rossville, TN plans to add 1,500 new homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped in the Fayette County town of Rossville on Wednesday and brought with him a big check that will go toward a new water tower as the town looks to add 1,500 new homes ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Blue Oval City. Rossville Tennessee Mayor Judy Waters […]
ROSSVILLE, TN
Chester County Independent

City of Henderson to discuss locating a food truck downtown

Mayor Bobby King and the City of Henderson aldermen will meet for their August meeting at 7 p.m. this evening, August 11, at city hall. During delegations, they will discuss locating a food truck on the closed alley next to the Sue Shelton White Park downtown. The mayor and board...
HENDERSON, TN

