Orange County, FL

​Candidates allege Brevard sheriff tried to talk them out of race

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Christopher Hattaway and Shawn Overdorf have a lot in common. In addition to running for elected positions in Brevard County’s District 2 — Hattaway for the county commission seat and Overdorf for the school board seat— both are veterans, worked in law enforcement and said they were asked to drop out of their races by Sheriff Wayne Ivey.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Experience speed and fun at Bushnell Motorsports Park

BUSHNELL, Fla. — Bret Spaude knows a thing or two about go-karts — he should after all, as he owns the one-of-a-kind Bushnell Motorsports Park. Bret Spaude owns Bushnell Motorsports Park, which has a 2/3-mile competition track. He says his love of racing goes all the way back...
BUSHNELL, FL
Eustis' Tyree Patterson finding the love for football again

EUSTIS, Fla.—The Eustis Panther’s wide receiver Tyree Patterson has been one of the best-kept secrets in Central Florida. His success on the field has led to opportunities that were not possible just a few years ago. He played the game as a kid but stopped playing in middle school. Now in his 10th grade year, Eustis hired a new football coach and Tyree found the love for the game again.
EUSTIS, FL

