EUSTIS, Fla.—The Eustis Panther’s wide receiver Tyree Patterson has been one of the best-kept secrets in Central Florida. His success on the field has led to opportunities that were not possible just a few years ago. He played the game as a kid but stopped playing in middle school. Now in his 10th grade year, Eustis hired a new football coach and Tyree found the love for the game again.

EUSTIS, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO