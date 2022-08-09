Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police report increase in overdoses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are reporting a recent increase in overdoses in Fargo. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Fargo Police received two separate calls for individuals who were unresponsive. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but ultimately were not successful. Two days later on Monday, Aug. 8, Fargo Police...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Funeral procession route announced for former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming involving the upcoming funeral and procession involving a beloved member of the area law enforcement community. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has now shared the funeral procession route that will be traveled during the late Bill Bergquist's services Monday. The procession will take...
valleynewslive.com
‘Definitely a problem here’: Drug overdoses on the rise in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While this past weekend’s three overdose deaths is a spike in the numbers, local leaders in Cass County are stating that it is a growing problem. Reminding the public there are resources available for those struggling with drug addiction. “We know that all...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
kfgo.com
Suspect wanted in Saturday shooting in Fargo arrested
FARGO (KFGO) – A man police say was wanted in the August 6 shooting of a man in Fargo was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Braden Poitra, 21, with no permanent address, was taken into custody without incident in Dilworth. Poitra was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant issued through the...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
kvrr.com
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD reviews officer accountability & complaint procedure to advisory board
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the North Dakota BCI continues to investigate a few different officer-involved shootings in the Fargo area, over the last couple months, tonight, Fargo police held their usual Police Advisory and Oversight board meeting. Police explained to the board the high standard to which their officers are held, as well as how incidents are viewed by the department.
kvrr.com
Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Avenue shortly. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Fire Department is looking for new firefighters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is actively looking for more firefighters to join their team. Applications open Monday, August 15 and close September 5. Applicants do not need prior experience as a firefighter but need to have 60 college credits and be over the age...
valleynewslive.com
United Way is gearing students up for the new school year
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday is the last day for the United Way School Supply Drive where they are equipping the area’s students with backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year. Scheels Arena is partnered with United Way in these efforts, the distribution occurs in...
740thefan.com
Explore Minnesota Weekly #Fishing Update – August 11, 2022
BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye, including some large fish, are being pulled from Lake of the Woods. Crawler harnesses, spinners and crawlers, and crankbaits have been very effective, but jigs also continue to produce fish. Some walleye can be found near shore, some are on the reefs, and some are hanging out in the basin areas. Going forward, expect more down-rigging at the deeper mud. Anglers that have taken their limits of walleye are hitting the back bays, such as Four Mile Bay, Zippel and Bostic, for a nice mix of northern pike and bass. Lake levels continue to drop and all boat ramps have reopened.
valleynewslive.com
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
valleynewslive.com
Walmart Manager helps Fargo Police solve ‘significant crime’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, Fargo Police awarded a Letter of Recognition to Travis Roerich, an Asset Protection Manager for Walmart in Fargo. On June 14, Travis contacted FPD when he observed four individuals making suspicious transactions that, based on his experience, appeared consistent with credit card fraud. When officers arrived, they found the suspects in a vehicle containing items—including credit cards—which had been stolen from a local business the night before.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds expected at anti-abortion rally August 19
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pro-Life Action Ministries and PLAM Action, an outreach ministry of Pro-Life Action Ministries, are holding a rally Friday August 19 at 7:00 pm at 1020 Center Ave. in Moorhead. Organizers say more than three hundred people are expected to attend. David Bereit, the founder...
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people injured in crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two people are injured in a crash on Monday morning on Hwy 29 in Compton Township in Otter Tail County. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Edge, driven by Angela Paavola, 51, of Wadena, was traveling southbound on Hwy 29 and a Ram 1500, driven by Tyler Heinzen, 28, of Wadena, was stopped to make a left hand turn when the two vehicles collided.
