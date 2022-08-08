The U.S. has officially entered a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that people exposed to the virus no longer need to quarantine at home regardless of their vaccination status, but they still need to self-isolate if they test positive. This frees businesses and schools of having to send workers and students home just as school goes back in session and more businesses bring their employees back onsite.

