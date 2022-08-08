ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
Scrubs Magazine

CDC Ends Quarantine Requirement for Unvaccinated People Exposed to COVID-19

The U.S. has officially entered a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that people exposed to the virus no longer need to quarantine at home regardless of their vaccination status, but they still need to self-isolate if they test positive. This frees businesses and schools of having to send workers and students home just as school goes back in session and more businesses bring their employees back onsite.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy