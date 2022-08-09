ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

CBS San Francisco

Lance's deep TD pass leads 49ers to 28-21 win over Packers

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance flashed his big arm in a brief preseason stint for San Francisco with a 76-yard touchdown pass to speedy rookie Danny Gray that helped the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 28-21 on Friday night.Lance played just two series in the game but that was enough to show why the Niners made the decision to transition from Jimmy Garoppolo to Lance at quarterback."He did some good things for a first game," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I wish we could have kept him in more but we had to get him out."Lance delivered a perfect deep...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

49ers fans pump up Levi's Stadium with preseason energy

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) -- Fans of the San Francisco 49ers were not disappointed by the energy at Levi's Stadium for the preseason opener Friday night.Many said they were proud to be born raised as Niners Faithful. "We were raised two blocks away from Candlestick Park, like, for 25 years. We used to sell our garage and parking spaces to all the Candlestick -- all the 49ers fans," said Saga Vae of San Francisco. "We're over here, we're sharing the blessings." "Were just here to support the Niners. We're from the city, San Francisco. We just gotta represent for our home team! You...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

