ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Trump supporters descend upon Mar-a-Lago to protest FBI raid

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7sLp_0h9riyUP00

Supporters of Donald Trump flocked to his Palm Beach , Florida, resort to protest the FBI ’s raid of his property earlier in the day after news of the investigation broke on Monday evening.

Videos and photos on Twitter showed supporters arriving at the resort and new home of the former president while tweets from his fans vowed that “thousands” were planning to show up.

Dozens of people were on scene before midnight Monday, though the mood could hardly be described as angry. Loudspeakers blared dance music as supporters arrived by car on the pitch-black scene where lights were hastily being set up.

Some supporters may have heard the ex-president address his situation in a tele-rally for Sarah Palin, which he attended despite the news.

"Another day in paradise. This was a strange day," a chuckling Mr Trump reportedly told his fans.

His supporters who arrived on-scene late on Monday were unlikely to hear directly from their leader, but that didn’t stop the crowd from growing as midnight approached.

Some of those at the protest told reporters that the investigation appeared political to them because the FBI had yet to take action against Hunter Biden, the son of president Joe Biden, for criminal activities that Trump supporters have long alleged he engaged in overseas.

The Justice Department has yet to comment publicly on the unprecedented raid of a former president’s residence. Former President Donald Trump is thought to be under a grand jury investigation headed by the agency in response to the January 6 attack on Congress; the probe recently took testimony from Marc Short, a top aide to ex-Vice President Mike Pence.

But The New York Times reported that the raid may have been related to a separate (though not wholly unrelated) issue of whether Mr Trump improperly took classified materials with him after he left the White House in January 2021 and returned to his Florida home.

Some of those close to Mr Trump told The Times that the president was in possession of “many” pages of classified materials, which could mean that the president or members of his team could be held criminaly liable for their removal.

The president was reported earlier this year to have delayed returning more than a dozen boxes of such materials to the National Archive until the threat of legal action was raised. It’s unclear if more boxes or materials were seized on Monday.

Supporters of the ex-president who rallied outside of Mar-a-Lago were joined in spirit by Republican members of Congress, who tweeted their vocal disapproval after the news broke and even, in the case of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, vowed to launch congressional investigations of the Justice Department in response.

The date of Monday’s raid has some historical significance: It is the anniversary of the resignation of Richard Nixon, the only president to ever leave office under such conditions, as he faced impeachment over his involvement in a break-in of the Democratic Party’s headquarters.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Protest#Cbenavidestv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

'Weaponizing the justice system': Trump family reacts to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago

Family members of former President Donald Trump took to social media and the airwaves to respond to the news of Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago being "raided" by the FBI, accusing the bureau of being politically motivated. Lara Trump, wife of Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. took...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer who says Mar-a-Lago nuclear allegation is scaremongering admits she has not spoken to him

Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb strongly denied that there were secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting that she has not spoken directly to the former president about the issue. Ms Bobb blasted attorney general Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI’s raid of Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt at scaremongering.The former president’s attorney was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if she knew for a fact that documents related to nuclear issues were not in Mr Trump’s possession.“Is...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy