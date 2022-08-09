ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Islanders 'prepare for war' with new quarterback

At the start of each season, Grand Island head coach Jeff Tomlin tasks the seniors with setting goals and deciding on a theme for their final year as an Islander. For 2022, the captains chose "para bellum" meaning "prepare for war" after seeing how their preparation paid off in GI's thrilling upset over Creighton Prep in last year's playoffs.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols

KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
KEARNEY, NE
Pet of the Week: Otis

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Otis at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I'm Otis! I am such a sweet boy who loves people and attention. Since I am a puppy, I am very energetic and playful. I will need a family that understands that because I am a puppy, I have lots of energy and will need training to learn good manners. I can't wait to find my forever home!"
KEARNEY, NE
Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Quick Bites: Banana Split Overnight Oats

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy breakfast recipe that will save you time in the morning!. 1 c. Ripple Kids original plant-based milk, divided. 2 tbsp. Enjoy Life mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided. All You Do:. 1. Combine 1/3 cup oats, 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds,...
KEARNEY, NE
South Heartland continues to see high COVID-19 cases

HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department has seen over 11,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began. Officials said case rates and positivity continue to be high in the four county district. Executive Director Michele Bever said they are also working on responding to...
HASTINGS, NE
Semi driver dies in train, semi collision

JUNIATA, Neb. — One person is dead following a crash in Juniata. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday the department was called to a crash involving a westbound Burlington Northern train and a northbound semi loaded with grain. The collision resulted in the death of...
JUNIATA, NE
The Emotions Behind The Wall that Heals

The Wall That Heals is now open at Kearney's Patriot Park (across from the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial/Veteran's Home) Open 24/7 now through 2pm Sunday. The Wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Volunteers will be there to answer questions and assist you...
KEARNEY, NE
Hastings converts 6th Street to one way

HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings is converting one of their streets to a one-way. Officials said 6th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas Avenue will be converted to an eastbound one way street starting Wednesday. The change will impact access to the St. Cecilia parking lot. Officials...
HASTINGS, NE
Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
JUNIATA, NE
Grand Island School District and Education Association resolve pay dispute

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) Board of Education approved the settlement agreement at Thursday night's meeting, GIPS and the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) have agreed to dismiss the pending litigation and legal proceedings before the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations. A press...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Come and be blessed at Livin Out Loud 2022, Gothenburg

Livin Out Loud is a Free outreach event in a relaxed outdoor setting to promote Christian fellowship and unity in the Body of Christ. Our purpose is to glorify Jesus Christ through Christian music, testimony, and other talents as He provides. For more information:. http://livinoutloud.org/
GOTHENBURG, NE
Wastewater testing shows rise in COVID-19 in Central District

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Officials say wastewater numbers show a rise in COVID-19 in the Central District. According to the health department, samples taken during the week ending on July 23 showed a higher weekly average concentration of the virus than at any other point of the year. Officials...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Settlement reached between GIPS, GIEA regarding substitute teacher pay

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A settlement has been reached between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay. According to the agenda for Thursday night’s GIPS Board of Education meeting, the board is set to “discuss, consider and take all necessary action to approve the agreement reached by and between Grand Island Public Schools and the Grand Island Education Association to resolve and dismiss the pending litigation in the Commission of Industrial Relations regarding substitute teachers.”
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Appeal rejected for man convicted in 2009 death of four-year-old Minden boy

The Nebraska Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal by one of four men convicted in the 2009 death of a four-year-old boy. On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dustin Scoville, 45, and denied his appeal. Scoville argued for post-conviction relief, arguing his legal counsel was ineffective and that his sentence was excessive.
MINDEN, NE
Governor Pete Ricketts comments on use of higher ethanol blends

KEARNEY, Neb. — At the Ag and Economic Summit, NTV News asked Governor Pete Ricketts about the Inflation Reduction Act, specifically the tax credits given to some people who purchase electric vehicles and if the same should be done for drivers who purchase a flex fuel car or truck.
KEARNEY, NE

