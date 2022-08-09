Read full article on original website
Islanders 'prepare for war' with new quarterback
At the start of each season, Grand Island head coach Jeff Tomlin tasks the seniors with setting goals and deciding on a theme for their final year as an Islander. For 2022, the captains chose "para bellum" meaning "prepare for war" after seeing how their preparation paid off in GI's thrilling upset over Creighton Prep in last year's playoffs.
Kearney Public Schools kicks off new school year with new safety protocols
KEARNEY, NEB. — Safety was a priority as many central Nebraska kids headed back to school Thursday. Kearney Public Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Chris Loofe said students may or may not notice new security protocols, including cameras installed inside and outside buildings over the summer and new telephones in every room.
Pet of the Week: Otis
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Otis at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! I'm Otis! I am such a sweet boy who loves people and attention. Since I am a puppy, I am very energetic and playful. I will need a family that understands that because I am a puppy, I have lots of energy and will need training to learn good manners. I can't wait to find my forever home!"
GIPS in a 'good spot' when it comes to filling teaching positions for this school year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — In less than a week, classes are set to start in Grand Island, and after the Thursday night Grand Island Board of Education meeting, substitute teachers will have better wages this school year. In January, the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) filed a complaint with...
Food Truck Fridays: Jaz's Tacos
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — We're spending another Friday checking out the food trucks you can find parked in central Nebraska. The temps outside aren’t the only thing that’s hot here at Jaz's Tacos in Grand Island. “Burritos, quesadillas, sopes and huaraches," said Orlando Betancourt, son of owners...
Quick Bites: Banana Split Overnight Oats
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares an easy breakfast recipe that will save you time in the morning!. 1 c. Ripple Kids original plant-based milk, divided. 2 tbsp. Enjoy Life mini semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided. All You Do:. 1. Combine 1/3 cup oats, 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds,...
McDonald's, Target paying Nebraska farmers to adopt conservation practices
GILTNER, Neb. / DONIPHAN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers may find a prize inside a Happy Meal as McDonald’s turns to corn growers in the Beef State to help meet their climate goals. “They have huge demand to be able to be more regenerative, more sustainable,” said Florencia Abram...
South Heartland continues to see high COVID-19 cases
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department has seen over 11,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began. Officials said case rates and positivity continue to be high in the four county district. Executive Director Michele Bever said they are also working on responding to...
Semi driver dies in train, semi collision
JUNIATA, Neb. — One person is dead following a crash in Juniata. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday the department was called to a crash involving a westbound Burlington Northern train and a northbound semi loaded with grain. The collision resulted in the death of...
The Emotions Behind The Wall that Heals
The Wall That Heals is now open at Kearney's Patriot Park (across from the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial/Veteran's Home) Open 24/7 now through 2pm Sunday. The Wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Volunteers will be there to answer questions and assist you...
Hastings converts 6th Street to one way
HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings is converting one of their streets to a one-way. Officials said 6th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas Avenue will be converted to an eastbound one way street starting Wednesday. The change will impact access to the St. Cecilia parking lot. Officials...
Name of man killed in semi-train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a Kearney man killed in a crash near Juniata Wednesday. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a crash 1/4 mile south of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff’s office said the crash involved a westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and a northbound semi loaded with grain.
Grand Island School District and Education Association resolve pay dispute
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After the Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) Board of Education approved the settlement agreement at Thursday night's meeting, GIPS and the Grand Island Education Association (GIEA) have agreed to dismiss the pending litigation and legal proceedings before the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations. A press...
Come and be blessed at Livin Out Loud 2022, Gothenburg
Livin Out Loud is a Free outreach event in a relaxed outdoor setting to promote Christian fellowship and unity in the Body of Christ. Our purpose is to glorify Jesus Christ through Christian music, testimony, and other talents as He provides. For more information:. http://livinoutloud.org/
Wisconsin residents arrested after 100 pounds of pot found in vehicle near Giltner
GILTNER, Neb. — Two Wisconsin residents are behind bars after troopers found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 near Giltner Wednesday. Chao Lee, 27, and Kou Yang, 30, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of more than a...
Wastewater testing shows rise in COVID-19 in Central District
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Officials say wastewater numbers show a rise in COVID-19 in the Central District. According to the health department, samples taken during the week ending on July 23 showed a higher weekly average concentration of the virus than at any other point of the year. Officials...
Settlement reached between GIPS, GIEA regarding substitute teacher pay
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A settlement has been reached between the Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools regarding substitute teacher pay. According to the agenda for Thursday night’s GIPS Board of Education meeting, the board is set to “discuss, consider and take all necessary action to approve the agreement reached by and between Grand Island Public Schools and the Grand Island Education Association to resolve and dismiss the pending litigation in the Commission of Industrial Relations regarding substitute teachers.”
Department of Transportation names Essential Air Service provider for Kearney airport
KEARNEY, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has selected an Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. In a news release Friday, the City of Kearney said Denver Air Connection has been selected as the Essential Air Service provider. The two-year contract awarded to the air service will begin on Nov. 1.
Appeal rejected for man convicted in 2009 death of four-year-old Minden boy
The Nebraska Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal by one of four men convicted in the 2009 death of a four-year-old boy. On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of Dustin Scoville, 45, and denied his appeal. Scoville argued for post-conviction relief, arguing his legal counsel was ineffective and that his sentence was excessive.
Governor Pete Ricketts comments on use of higher ethanol blends
KEARNEY, Neb. — At the Ag and Economic Summit, NTV News asked Governor Pete Ricketts about the Inflation Reduction Act, specifically the tax credits given to some people who purchase electric vehicles and if the same should be done for drivers who purchase a flex fuel car or truck.
