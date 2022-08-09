LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Humane Society is calling itself “Beagleville” right now. The shelter is one of many across the nation helping The Humane Society of the United States rescue a staggering 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility called Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia. So far, 2,000 of them have been rescued and taken to shelters. LHS has 15 right now but says it’s expecting to take on more.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO