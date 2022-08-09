ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Hahs
4d ago

until the useless mayor is voted out and someone with some balls is put in office...nothing will ever get done here. lex is a joke now

ElleYesMon
3d ago

Already spoke with my group of folks and going downtown Lex is out for all of us. Just too dangerous. If this is the world right now, going to private places where they have their own security in/out is where we will go. Or not at all, at least in these unsafe cities.

WKYT 27

VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant house on North Limestone. The fire started around 2:30 Friday afternoon. Crews say the fire was in the attic and they got it under control quickly. There were no reports of any injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another shooting in downtown Lexington—this time in broad daylight. Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody Friday and is facing three counts of wanton endangerment and fleeing. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Witnesses said the gunfire started at East Short...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

3 arrested in Lexington main street shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two more people connected to a July shooting on Main Street in Lexington were arrested Thursday. In the early hours of July 31, Lexington police responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of Main Street. A news release from the Lexington Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police investigate Thursday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred right after 9 p.m. Thursday. Police responded to the 800 block of Nickwood Trail, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Homes damaged, 1 injured in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was injured in the reported shooting on Nickwood Trail. The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. There, they said they found multiple homes and vehicles shot, and one person shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop’s front window.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man arrested in Friday morning stabbing on Jenkins Alley

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man Friday morning. Officers were called to Jenkins Alley at 9:22 a.m. for a report of a possible stabbing. Once on scene, police say a man was found with non-life-threatening injuries, who was able to describe his attacker.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Tips to Crime Stoppers leads to 4 major arrests in 72 hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a busy week for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Since Sunday, the organization has had a hand in the arrests of four dangerous criminals, all thanks to anonymous calls to the tip line. Trust in the tip line has never been higher. All...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of fake social media post circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning that a social media post circulating in the area claiming a man is “hunting” people is false. On Facebook, police say this post has been circulated in neighboring areas with the person’s photo changed each time. The post...
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Vacant residential building catches fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was said to be seen from many directions in the North Limestone area. At around 2 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Limestone. FOX 56 was told that crews were on the scene in under four minutes. The building was fortunately determined to be vacant.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

House fire in Lexington leads to death of 1 dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was seen coming from the basement windows of a Lexington home on Wednesday evening. A house fire on the 100 block of Manitoba Lane led to over a dozen first responders working the scene. The cause of the blaze was traced to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

More beagles on the way for ‘Beagleville’ at Lexington Humane Society

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Lexington Humane Society is calling itself “Beagleville” right now. The shelter is one of many across the nation helping The Humane Society of the United States rescue a staggering 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility called Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia. So far, 2,000 of them have been rescued and taken to shelters. LHS has 15 right now but says it’s expecting to take on more.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect arrested in Lexington murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment. The shooting happened on June 19. Police say just before 11 p.m....
LEXINGTON, KY

