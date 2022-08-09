Rosie O’Donnell shared the A League of Their Own movie drama with cast of Abbi Jacobson's new TV series

Read full article on original website
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Heather Rae El Moussa shares a sonogram photo of her unborn son
Heather Rae El Moussa shared a sonogram photo of her unborn son. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star - who is expecting her first child with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, 40 - gushed about how “special” it was to see the baby and how much she loved to “hear his heartbeat” in a series of posts on social media.
From Taylor Swift to Margot Robbie...These stars spilled the tea on their royal encounters
Meeting a member of the British royal family is memorable for anybody and some of the world's biggest stars are no different! Here are 10 celebs who have revealed all about their royal meetings!. Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ME TIME | Official Trailer | Netflix
When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Watch ME TIME starring, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall on Netflix August 26.
Could Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava appear in Legally Blonde 3?
Mindy Kaling would love to see Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe in 'Legally Blonde 3'. The ‘Mindy Project’ creator is co-writing the script for the third movie about the beloved blonde lawyer, Elle Woods, played by Reese, 46. And after working with the Hollywood star's 18-year-old son Deacon...
Lori Harvey admits to being a 'horrible communicator'
Lori Harvey used to be a "horrible communicator" in relationships. The 25-year-old model was previously engaged to soccer star Memphis Depay and has also dated Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan - but Lori has been "actively working" on her communication skills over recent months. She shared: "I was actually a...
Beyonce hails Madonna a 'masterpiece genius'
Beyonce has hailed Madonna a "masterpiece genius". The 40-year-old singer sent flowers and a message of appreciation to the 63-year-old pop legend following their recent collaboration on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' - which samples Madonna's 1990 classic 'Vogue' - and in the note, she thanked the 'Beautiful Stranger' hitmaker for "opening so many doors" for women in the music industry.
Kenan Thompson to host Emmy Awards
Kenan Thompson thinks it is "ridiculously exciting" that he's going to host the Emmy Awards. The 'Saturday Night Live' star can't wait to take the helm of the annual event, which honours excellence in television, for the first time at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 12 September and has promised it will be an "incredible" evening.
Millie Bobby Brown felt 'powerless' during her 'unhealthy' relationship with ex Hunter Ecimovic
Millie Bobby Brown felt “powerless” during her “unhealthy” relationship with her ex Hunter Ecimovic. The ‘Stranger Things’ star detailed feeling “vulnerable” while dating the now 22-year-old TikToker back in 2020. The 18-year-old told Allure magazine: “I felt very vulnerable” and described their...
Dame Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't afraid' of death
Dame Olivia Newton-John "was not afraid" of dying. The legendary performer - who was known for starring as Sandy in 1978 smash hit movie musical 'Grease' opposite John Travolta and had sold more than 100 million records throughout her 50-year-career - passed away on Monday (09.08.22) at her California ranch following a 30-year battle with cancer aged 73 and now her niece Tottie Goldsmith has claimed that she did not fear death because of how much she had already achieved.
Matthew McConaughey gets a big kick out of playing villains
Matthew McConaughey says getting to do "bad stuff" and act "depraved" on screen is a big thrill. The 52-year-old actor - who previously revealed he once turned down a $14.5 million offer for a rom-com after a six-month sabbatical from the film industry to get away from the genre - starred as deceiver and sorcerer Walter Padick in 2017 science fantasy Western 'The Dark Tower', while he also played the titular murderer in 2011's 'Killer Joe'.
'I worship him more than anything in life': Madonna eyes Kendrick Lamar collaboration
Madonna is eyeing a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. The Queen of Pop "worships" the Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper and hailed his latest LP ‘Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers’ "mind-bogglingly brilliant". Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she spilled: “There’s one artist that I worship...
