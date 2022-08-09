Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Suspect on the loose in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching for a wanted suspect in the area of Route 42 and Route 630. Deputies say the suspect is on foot. They warn anyone in the area to be alert and if you see...
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested for assault after Botetourt Co. incident involving mail carrier
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Botetourt County man is facing multiple charges — including abduction and assault — following an incident involving a mail carrier. According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 2, but Jerry Lee Orange Jr. was not arrested until Monday, Aug. 8.
Local police were shot at after making a well-being check on Elm Avenue
Shots fired in Elm Ave. apartmentScreenshot Cheryl E Preston. Police officers were fired upon in a downtown apartment. WSLS 10 is reporting that Roanoke police officers were fired upon after making a well-being check in the downtown area. Local authorities say they were called to the 100 Block of Elm Ave SW around 11 p.m. on Thursday night after receiving a report of possible shots being fired. Officers entered an apartment building upon arrival and were intending to conduct a well-being check.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
A four-hour standoff in Roanoke overnight led to an exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect, and now Virginia State Police are investigating. The Roanoke Police Department requested the VSP investigation into the officers’ actions in the incident, which began at 11:02 p.m. with a response to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Elm Avenue.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
WDBJ7.com
Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated
(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
WSET
Juvenile arrested after Roanoke Co. car chase near school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Roanoke County Police Department responded to a call reporting two people looking inside cars. The caller said two males wearing all-black hoodies were using flashlights to look into cars. Police were also alerted regarding someone seen inside a white pickup truck.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg arsonist sentenced to prison with most time suspended
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to a series of arsons in Lynchburg has been sentenced. Brennan Thornhill’s plea came in court March 9. The Lynchburg man had been charged with maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land, as well as arson involving a vehicle.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount man sentenced to 31 years for fatal home invasion
One of several defendants involved in a home invasion that left one man dead and another seriously injured in 2020 was sentenced Friday to 31 years in prison by a Franklin County Circuit judge. Qu’Shawn Tyleek Manns, 22, of Rocky Mount, was charged with 14 felonies in January 2021 after...
wfxrtv.com
VSP identify man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in downtown Roanoke
UPDATE 3:34 p.m.: Virginia State Police released new details about the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that resulted in an hours-long standoff in downtown Roanoke overnight. According to Virginia State Police, the incident started shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 when the Roanoke Police Department responded to a...
wfxrtv.com
Two at large, minor arrested after police chase ends near Roanoke Co. elementary school
UPDATE 11:09 a.m.: Roanoke County officials shared new details with WFXR News about Thursday morning’s police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary, leading to the arrest of a minor and a search for two other people. The Roanoke County Police Department says a caller reported that two people...
WSLS
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:28 P.M.:. A man has been charged in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday night in downtown Roanoke, according to the Virginia State Police. Police said that the incident began at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday when the Roanoke Police Department responded to...
wfxrtv.com
Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
WDBJ7.com
“We were all trapped in”; residents speak out after downtown Roanoke shooting standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Campbell County deputy during a welfare check. Saturday, a welfare check was called to the Sheriff’s Office regarding a woman who was sleeping in her car outside a Dollar General Store. The woman was identified...
WDBJ7.com
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested after a police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary School early Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Police say they responded to Wood Thrush Trail around 5:30 a.m. for reports of two men, 5′6″ to 5′8″...
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A father and two children were taken to a hospital after a crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning. One of the children has been released. Police say the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. near the 6000 block of Merriman Rd. A man was driving an...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. All the squad’s members are on suspension. Officials have not filed any charges. In a statement, Roanoke County’s public information...
wfirnews.com
Man found lying in yard with gunshot wound
Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were notified just after 7:00p yesterday evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. No one has been arrested.
Montana man hit by car, dies along Pittsylvania Co. road
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man from Montana lost his life in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night after being hit by a car while walking in the road. According to Virginia State Police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 1998 Jaguar was heading north on Route 29 — near Dry Bridge Road […]
