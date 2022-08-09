On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:26am, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man that was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Detectives responded to the scene and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO