Stabbing Suspect Found, Arrested
On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:26am, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man that was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Detectives responded to the scene and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
