Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Town of Normal requests additional funds for underpass project
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The town of Normal is requesting extra funds for its underpass project. On Monday, Aug. 15, the town will ask the US Department of Transportation for an additional $3.16 million, bringing the federal contribution to a little over $16 Million. The entire project is an estimated $24 million.
Central Illinois Proud
Safety Network holds second public meeting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders are finding ways to lower violence in the city of Peoria, and now, community organizations will soon be able to get money for their efforts. “People with a common vision coming together to serve the community, to look at strategies for reducing gun...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria road closures coming Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New improvements will be underway to get rid of combined sewer overflow (CSO) in Peoria. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a few roads will be closed off to work on eliminating CSOs. Peoria Public Works plans on working on NE Glendale Avenue...
Central Illinois Proud
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order issued for parts of Bloomington Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after one part of Bloomington was under a boil order, another part of the city follows in its tracks. Wednesday, City Spokesperson Katherine Murphy confirmed a water main break happened on Fairview Avenue, meaning customers living on Fairview Avenue between East Washington and East Grove are under a new boil order.
Transportation limited for Mahomet-Seymour students
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School starts in the Mahomet-Seymour district next week, but some students may have to find alternate transport options to get to and from school. The district sent a letter to parents this week saying that students who live within 1.5 miles of the school do not qualify for hazard transportation and […]
WAND TV
$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
Central Illinois Proud
New Peoria Fire Chiefs honored at badge pinning ceremony
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Peoria has a new fire chief and assistant fire chief, both of which are familiar faces. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger and Assistant Chief Rick Morgan were honored Friday during a badge pinning ceremony. Sollberger has been acting as interim chief since March, and Morgan was previously...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center
PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
Central Illinois Proud
MACKINAW TEENS IN COURT
2022 Ledgestone Open attracting thousands to Central …. West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington …. Local health leaders remind parents of back-to-school …
wglt.org
Bloomington and Normal police departments sign onto initiative aimed at hiring more women
In retrospect, the trajectory of Heather Hansen’s career follows an order that makes a conclusion in law enforcement seem logical, perhaps even preplanned. A former corrections officer at a juvenile detention facility, then a probation officer and eventually a 9-1-1 dispatcher, Hansen’s transition to Illinois State Police trooper in the mid-1990s makes sense now, but in those days it was never part of her plan, or her overall end goal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wglt.org
Q&A: Police review board's Kimberly Howard and Ashley Farmer say new teen member bridges generation gap
It’s been five years since the Bloomington City Council passed an ordinance creating a resident-led police review board. And now, for the first time, the city's Public Safety and Community Relations Board includes a teen member. That’s unique among Bloomington committees and commissions, says Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. He recently...
wglt.org
McLean County coroner identifies woman found dead in vehicle
The McLean County Coroner's office has released the name of a missing woman who was found dead in a parked vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, was identified as the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington around 1 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Grand View Special Care Center resident turns 105
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A resident of the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center turned 105 on Friday, Aug. 12. Marietta Bahl celebrated her birthday with five generations of her family, all the way down to her great-great-granddaughter. A parade was thrown for her, and the residents of...
Central Illinois Proud
Magazine recognizes Washington as ‘family friendly city’
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois community was recognized by a magazine for its growth and development. Business View magazine dubbed Washington as “the family friendly city” for its proximity to larger cities, “Grade A” schools, recreation and population growth during the last 20 years.
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
wglt.org
McLean County joins national effort to keep ‘familiar faces’ out of shelters and the justice system
McLean County is taking part in a national effort to improve mental health treatment. The National Association of Counties has tabbed McLean County and about a dozen other counties and cities across the United States to share ideas through the new Familiar Faces Initiative. City and county government officials have...
Central Illinois Proud
County board rejects applicant over ‘anti-police’ views
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The search resumes to fill a vacant seat on the McLean County Board after board members voted down the only applicant Thursday night. In an 8-7 vote, the current board voted to reject applicant, Krystle Able’s application for the vacant District 4 board seat in what boiled down to a battle of Republicans vs. Democrats over what some say are “extreme left views.”
25newsnow.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center. On...
Comments / 1