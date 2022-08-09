Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams delivers passionate speech to teammates using last season as motivation

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There is no doubt last season was a hard one for the Detroit Lions, continuing the streak of consecutive rough seasons. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl. The last time the Lions made the playoffs was in 2016. The last time they won a playoff game was in 1991.

Year one of the Dan Campbell era only produced three wins and a tie for Detroit, but there's reason to believe the Lions could be a sleepy good team this season.

First and foremost, Campbell is considered an extremely good leader. He got a minimally-talented roster to fight for him last season, and there's evidence his team has bought into what he has to say.

Campbell also has leaders like running back Jamaal Williams, who made a name for himself with the Green Bay Packers as a hard-running No. 2 back, and was just as intriguing on camera as he was on the field.

Williams came over to Detroit last season as a free agent and he appears to be taking to his new home very well. In fact, a recent clip from Lions' practice shows that Williams is one of the vocal leaders in Detroit. He's also found a way to use last season's disappointing record as motivation.

"Do not give up. Do not feel like you tired. When you're tired, think of last year and think of that [expletive] record. Every time I get tired, or I think I can't go no more, I think of that [expletive] record," Williams said to his teammates.

"Last year wasn't it," the running back continued, clearly getting choked up. "That ain't us. We can make it. Have some heart. I get emotional about this. I'm about to cry 'cause I care about y'all."

"Do your best, let's go," Williams finished before breaking the huddle.

And with that, Lions fans everywhere got up from where they were and ran through the nearest wall.

Keep an eye out on Detroit this season.