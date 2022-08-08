The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is considering a rule change that some environmentalists say is fairer to utility customers. The rule change would impact who pays for new natural gas utility lines when new homes are built. Currently, the cost is shared 50/50 between the utility company and the developer. The change would put the cost 100% on the developer. Some argue the change, which is still open to public comment, would help customers save money on utility bills, because utility companies often pass off those costs through customer fees. "This current system makes everybody pay more instead of less," said Jacob Smith,...

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO