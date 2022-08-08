Read full article on original website
Colorado candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl lacks concrete plans to back up promises on taxes
DENVER — August 9 is a day Colorado Republicans have set aside for party platform announcements. Colorado republican candidates and elected leaders held a news conference on Tuesday, one year to the date following a news conference at a gas station to announce the party's Commitment to Colorado." This...
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Proposed natural gas rule change could mean savings for your pocketbook
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is considering a rule change that some environmentalists say is fairer to utility customers. The rule change would impact who pays for new natural gas utility lines when new homes are built. Currently, the cost is shared 50/50 between the utility company and the developer. The change would put the cost 100% on the developer. Some argue the change, which is still open to public comment, would help customers save money on utility bills, because utility companies often pass off those costs through customer fees. "This current system makes everybody pay more instead of less," said Jacob Smith,...
Hurst Community Initiative: Workforce Resiliency in Mountain Towns
This event was recorded on April 27, 2022 as part of the Hurst Community Initiative Town Hall Speaker Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio. The Aspen Chamber Resort Association's Alycin Bektesh moderates an engaging discussion on mountain town workforce resilience with a handful of Aspen's in-the-know insiders, including: Auden Schendler from the Aspen Skiing Company; Kara Silbernagle from Pitkin County; Jonathan Jones from Atlantic Aviation; and Carolyn Tucker from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Hear first-hand from industry influencers on winning strategies to support the local workforce, regional initiatives on everything from compensation to housing, and trends re-shaping the future of mountain town economies.
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
All Colorado judges recommended for retention in 2022
All 135 judges who are seeking retention in Colorado’s November general election have met the standards for judicial performance, according to the findings of citizen-led commissions across the state. On Tuesday, the Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation released the reports and recommendations from judicial performance commissions operating in each...
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know
Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
Breaking the Bank: The 5 Most Expensive Places for Renters in Colorado
It seems the price of homes in Colorado is steadily increasing and renters are trying their hardest to stretch their dollars. According to new data compiled by LawnLove, 5 metro areas in Colorado made the national listing of 2022’s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent. Big Cities Can Mean...
5 things to know as $750 checks arrive in Colorado mailboxes
Colorado Cash Back checks are starting to arrive in mailboxes across the state.
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
Near Colorado's oldest town, new trails represent bigger dream
East of the little town of San Luis in southern Colorado, the sage fields suddenly give way to a steep, creek-fed canyon topped by beaver ponds and meadows near 10,000 feet, overlooking the Sangre de Cristo peaks. It’s been a place locally known as Rito Seco. Over the years, some...
Morning Newscast: August 9, 2022
On today's newscast: crews contained a small wildfire along the Catherine Store Road yesterday, Aspen city officials have a lot of questions about Theatre Aspen’s proposal for a permanent performance space, Colorado is ramping up its efforts to distribute the monkeypox vaccine, a group of tribes in the Colorado River basin is asking for more of a voice in water negotiations, and more.
Wealthy Americans are flocking to Colorado. Have you noticed?
Lots of wealthy Americans have been migrating to Colorado in recent years – at least that's what a recent data analysis from SmartAsset.com shows. The company analyzed the inter-state movement of households making at least $200,000 per year during 2019 and 2020 – which accounts for less than seven percent of the country. Data showed that Colorado was a hot spot for moneymakers on the move.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Hurst Community Initiative: Transportation & Plans for Future Resilience
This event was recorded on May 11, 2022 as part of the Hurst Community Initiative Town Hall Speaker Series, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio. Colorado Department of Transportation's Nathan Lindquist moderates an engaging discussion on transportation in and around the city of Glenwood Springs, including recent steps to improve regional thoroughfares and plans for future resilience. Featuring Colorado Department of Transportation Director, Shoshana Lew; Roaring Fork Valley Transit Authority Director, Dan Blankenship; and City of Glenwood Springs Transportation Director, Terri Partch. Together, we'll hear first-hand from the administrators working to ensure the future vitality, safety, and regional efficiency along the I-70 and HWY 82 corridors.
Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches
Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
Ballot initiative to allow wine in Colorado grocery stores is in review
DENVER — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is reviewing a ballot initiative that would ask voters if grocery and convenience stores should be allowed to sell wine. The vote comes three years after grocery stores were allowed to stock and sell full-strength beer. The argument for the...
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado
The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado
Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
