Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’
Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga
It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
‘Star Wars’ fans aren’t quite sure why the Empire used bounty hunters when it had Inquisitors at its beck and call
For all the victories that the Rebel Alliance have scored over the course of George Lucas’ storied space opera, Star Wars fans are no strangers to the Empire flexing their military might at every turn. The standoff between the Millennium Falcon and the Imperial Star Destroyer, akin to a skateboard versus a tank, is one of many such highlights.
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
Surprisingly, ‘Star Wars’ fans don’t want to see Darth Vader get his own show
After the success of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise has begun to expand the stories of their well-known characters through various Disney Plus shows. From the bounty hunter Boba Fett to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems like everyone we knew growing up is likely to come back through either a one-off cameo or their own solo show. It seems like not everyone is keen on having old fan favorites return on screen, however, especially for the franchise’s original big bad himself, Darth Vader.
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner was rejected by Marvel three times
Although it may seem like Marvel doesn’t reject any idea, the studio rejected three of Jessica Gao’s pitches before she landed She-Hulk. Gao was speaking at the She-Hulk global press conference when she revealed these surprising stumbles in her MCU journey. However, she acknowledged that the upcoming Disney Plus series was the “right project,” and she’s grateful for the earlier rejections:
How Moviedle is more than just a Wordle clone, and creator Jeremy Toeman’s new partnership with Likewise TV
AugX Labs and 12:01 Games founder Jeremy Toeman believes that at the end of the day, great gaming experiences are born from one simple idea; to spread joy. That thesis has carried Toeman and company to new heights, and with millions of active users around the world — 12:01 Games continues to push the boundaries of conventional gaming experiences everywhere.
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ official clip teases mad chemistry
Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton have mad chemistry in the first official clip for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing. The scene in question involves Swinton’s apathetic-yet-“content” protagonist, Dr. Alithea Binnie, arguing about how she could not conjure up three wishes fulfilling her deepest longings because she’s happy about her life as an academic as it is. However, Elba’s character plays a wish-granting magical Djinn who is trying to plead with her to make the wishes in order to win back his freedom.
Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro don’t want you to forget about ‘P.T.’ on its eighth anniversary
Just as we were about to put the trauma of the canceled Silent Hill game by Hideo Kojima behind us, the director has taken to Twitter on the eighth anniversary of its critically acclaimed “playable teaser,” or P.T. as it is otherwise known, to remind us that there are more evil things in this world than the monstrosities you find in the popular horror franchise; say, the video game publisher Konami, who canceled the title in 2015 and crushed millions of fans’ dreams due to a petty squabble with Kojima Productions.
The oracle Kurt Russell knew ‘Event Horizon’ would become a cult classic
Back in 1997, Paul W.S. Anderson’s film Event Horizon was considered a flop. Released in an era when the Alien series was in a creative lull and the big space movies were upbeat and life-affirming franchises that began with “Star” and ended with either “Trek” or “Wars,” audiences weren’t ready for a horror film set in space. Especially not a film that featured gruesome and vivid imagery of a man who had gouged out his own eyes, or images of a blood orgy, or an ending that was both open-ended and down-spirited. Event Horizon was panned by critics and only pulled in $42 million on a $60 million budget, but one fan reassured Anderson that the time would come when he would consider it his finest achievement, and that fan was future Guardians of the Galaxy star Kurt Russell.
MCU fans pore over a fascinating ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ detail
Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would agree that the opening action sequence from Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the best beginnings we’ve seen from any of the franchise’s 29 movies to date, with Steve Rogers and S.H.I.E.L.D. kicking plenty of ass as they infiltrate an enemy ship.
DC fans happy to sacrifice Michael Keaton’s comeback for the greater good
Warner Bros. are currently in something of a pickle. The company’s big plan to juice the DCEU was to go full multiverse, with the unexpected return of Michael Keaton’s Batman the glue tying all these stories together. He’d make his debut in The Flash, reappear in Batgirl and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and go on to play a Nick Fury-like role in other DCEU movies.
Here are the best of Ron’s lines in ‘Harry Potter’ according to fans
The wizarding world of Harry Potter is a rich and interesting one, loved by millions of readers and moviegoers across the globe. Of course, no matter how good the world-building is, if it doesn’t have characters we love coming back to, then there is no point, and in this case, one of those characters has given many a good chuckle.
A polarizing video game comedy uses cheat codes to crack the streaming Top 10
There’s a school of thought that believes the best video game movies are the ones that aren’t even based on existing console favorites, with the likes of Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji sequels, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Wreck-It Ralph, Free Guy, Crank and Ready Player One all making for a solid argument. Depending on which side of the divide you fall on, last year’s Hero Mode could be worthy of adding to the discussion, too.
‘Squid Game’ director reveals which deadly activity he thinks he’d survive
Emmy-award-winning director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, during a video call with Variety, revealed which game from Squid Game he believes he would win, were he ever to be put in the same circumstances as those on the critically acclaimed Netflix series. Squid Game has a number of activities in which the characters...
Netflix’s new vampire movie getting staked by mixed reviews
A vampire-slaying movie starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg in a role that’s uncharacteristically not typecast, is a recipe for… well, something. And Day Shift, the sum of this smorgasbord of parts, certainly is something, according to the film’s critical consensus. Day Shift stars Jamie...
Here’s how fans are reacting to all 5 seconds of ‘I Am Groot’
A week ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering next Thursday, another Marvel Studios TV series debuted on Disney Plus today. But if you’re wondering how you’ll find the time to catch up on this one, don’t worry, because I Am Groot lasts for all of 15 minutes. You see, this spinoff for the adorable tree with the limited vocabulary is actually a collection of five CG-animated short films. And when I say short, I mean short.
When is the Funko Pop movie coming out?
Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand that includes vinyl figurines, action toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares, NFTs, and accessories. According to its website, it’s the world’s largest proprietor of licenses, allowing entertainment enthusiasts to display their zeal through the products. One of the leading products...
Could ‘She-Hulk’ bring back a long-forgotten MCU villain?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, with the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus introducing Jennifer Walters to the MCU. Fans have been waiting to see her appear in the franchise for years, especially as the Hulk side of the MCU has been mostly underexplored ever since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
