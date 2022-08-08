ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

2022 Primary Election: Ultimate voter's guide

By Florida Today
 4 days ago
The 2022 primary election could determine who sits on the Brevard County Commission and the Brevard School Board, which judges oversee our courts and who advances in contested primary contests.

Check out the stories below to read about candidates and races, hear them discussing their positions in our forums and to learn everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

HOW TO VOTE

Voting by Mail:Deadlines, what to do and what's changed

What's on the ballot:Deadline nears for residents to register to vote in Aug. 23 primary election

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2

COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 1

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 5

JUDICIAL RACES

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 8

FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 30

FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 34

FLORIDA SENATE DISTRICT 8

TITUSVILLE CITY COUNCIL

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY GOVERNOR

Lynn Thompson
3d ago

If you are going to need a voter guide, may I suggest reading yea leaves before reading the media’s left leaning bias take on elections! Will always spin away from Constitutional values and go left of radical left! They do this all over the Country! It’s a propaganda media platform for the left disguised as local news

Reply
2
