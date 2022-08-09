ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnC7m_0h9rfrm300

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A heavy police presence is currently on scene in the area of Pennsylvania and Fourth Street.

The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.

No official information has been released relating to this presence.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

