ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
Fox News

Ex-Oklahoma football star defends Cale Gundy after resignation: No 'racist bone in his body'

Joe Mixon, current Cincinnati Bengals star running back and former Oklahoma standout, defended Sooners assistant Cale Gundy after the football coach resigned. Gundy, who had been on the Oklahoma coaching staff since 1999, resigned because of his use of a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session. His abrupt decision came Sunday night with the season less than a month away. The word Gundy used was not made clear, but the former coach assured he should have never said it.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Gundy
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy