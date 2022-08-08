Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma standout Gabe Ikard adds more detail on Cale Gundy resignation
Late Sunday night, longtime Oklahoma Sooners staffer Cale Gundy resigned. In a statement that Gundy released, he admitted to using “one particular word,” which he was “horrified” about. This happened when he took a player’s iPad and read aloud what was on the screen. Oklahoma...
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
Ex-Oklahoma football star defends Cale Gundy after resignation: No 'racist bone in his body'
Joe Mixon, current Cincinnati Bengals star running back and former Oklahoma standout, defended Sooners assistant Cale Gundy after the football coach resigned. Gundy, who had been on the Oklahoma coaching staff since 1999, resigned because of his use of a "shameful and hurtful" word during a film session. His abrupt decision came Sunday night with the season less than a month away. The word Gundy used was not made clear, but the former coach assured he should have never said it.
Former Oklahoma Players Speak Out On Cale Gundy Resignation
Several of Gundy's former players have taken to social media to speak on his behalf after his sudden resignation on Sunday evening.
Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy
Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
Bob Stoops on Oklahoma Coaching Controversy: 'It Kills Me'
The Sooners' Hall of Fame coach expressed personal sadness but said there's no right side or wrong side and said everyone, including the fan base, needs to be unified.
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Wednesday evening in Norman.
Cale Gundy: What we know after Oklahoma assistant coach resigned
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigned after acknowledging he said an inappropriate word during a team meeting. What we know on the situation so far.
