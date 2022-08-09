ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Coronavirus: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8HUD_0h9rfJCh00

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed late Monday.

In a prepared statement, Whitmer confirmed that she has been fully vaccinated, twice boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms, WOOD-TV reported.

According to WSJM, Whitmer tested negative for the virus Monday afternoon but positive by Monday evening.

“After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan,” Whitmer stated.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move,” she added.

Cumulative U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled more than 92.2 million by 10:30 p.m. Monday and have resulted in more than one million deaths since early 2020. More than 3.5 million U.S. cases have been diagnosed within the past 28 days, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Globally, the virus has sickened more than 585 million people, resulting in more than 6.4 million deaths. according to the Johns Hopkins data.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent...
WISCONSIN STATE
Action News Jax

Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
NEVADA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida COVID-19 cases down, deaths top 78,500

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The numbers of Florida residents testing positive for COVID-19 have decreased the past two weeks, but the coronavirus has killed more than 78,500 residents since the pandemic started in 2020, according to data released Friday. The state had a reported 54,353 new cases during the week...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Action News Jax

Idaho Supreme Court won't block strict abortion bans

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Idaho's strict abortion bans will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges over the laws play out in court, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled Friday. The ruling means potential relatives of an embryo or fetus can now sue abortion providers over procedures...
IDAHO STATE
Action News Jax

Georgia's Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who's best for the state's economy.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Action News Jax

Florida primary ballots cast climb to 1.1 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With in-person early voting slated to go statewide Saturday, 1.1 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Friday morning in the Aug. 23 primary elections. Data posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 1,041,766 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast, while 58,771 ballots had...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Governor Of Michigan#Covid 19#Wood Tv#Wsjm#Johns Hopkins University#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. — A judge has ruled that a Kansas man can no longer work in the state and must pay more than $700,000 in fines and restitution, after he was found guilty of performing autopsies illegally. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Shawn Parcells permanent ban from doing...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Action News Jax

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

BLUE BELL, Pa. — This is quite a family tree. A Pennsylvania woman celebrated the birth of her 100th great-grandchild -- three months before her 100th birthday. “I’m just thinking about how lucky I am,” Marguerite Trenwith Koller told WCAU-TV. The television station reported that Koller, who...
BLUE BELL, PA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
107K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy