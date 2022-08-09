Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Police reopen streets in downtown Louisville after finding a 'pipe with wires protruding'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspicious device discovered in downtown Louisville Friday morning was removed and federal authorities have taken over the investigation. Several streets were closed for hours while several law enforcement agencies conducted a search. Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields held a news conference Friday...
Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
Louisville Metro Government says it's making progress on city's vacant, abandoned properties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government said it's making progress on vacant and abandoned properties across the city. Thursday, city leaders and developers announced results from a the first phase of a recent property condition survey conducted mostly in west and south Louisville neighborhoods. The survey also looked at...
Kentucky lawmakers invest $10 million into Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State lawmakers joined Louisville leaders Thursday to visit the site of Waterfront Park's expansion into the West End. The Kentucky General Assembly allocated $10 million to support the project during the 2022 session. It's a mission to improve green space and connect more than 12,000 residents to the river.
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
KYTC details detour for 5-day overpass closure in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the 48-day closure of part of I-65. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is closing part of a road starting Aug. 15. According to a press release, KYTC will close KY 1703, otherwise known as...
'We need a more connected city'; New federal funding to help do away with '9th Street Divide' in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal funding is headed to Louisville to help reimagine some of the roads near downtown. According to a press release, Louisville is receiving $20.5 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program grants to fund two major projects: ReImagine 9th Street and Broadway All the Way.
Homearama returns to Norton Commons in new Oldham County section
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Homearama is returning to Norton Commons for a fifth time this fall. The 2022 tour will include 10 homes that are near a park in The Hamlet — a 158-acre addition to Norton Common that extends into Oldham County. This year's showcase, put on by...
USPS worker robbed in PRP neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A USPS worker was robbed in the PRP neighborhood on Friday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a robbery of a U.S. Postal worker on the 7800 block of Bramble Lane. Two men ran up on the...
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
Louisville restaurant owner planning return to help feed eastern Kentucky victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern Kentucky is reeling and people are still in need for help in the wake of historic flooding. It's a crisis that's caught the attention from the White House. Thousands remain without a home and others have limited access to resources as simple as running water.
Baptist Health opens urgent care center and ER in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened a new urgent care Center and emergency room in southern Indiana. A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the facility on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. It's staffed with board-certified physicians and equipped with on-site lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT scanners.
Vacant lot now home to Pickleball, Wiffle ball courts in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a home run idea, a vacant lot in downtown Louisville has been repurposed into a part-time sports park. According to a press release, Louisville Parks and Recreation, Louisville Downtown Partnership, the YMCA and Baird pitched the idea to Mayor Greg Fischer, and now people can play Pickleball or Wiffle ball downtown.
Louisville veterans react to new 'burn pit' legislation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville veterans are applauding recent legislation that will help millions exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Veterans across the nation who suffer from injuries sustained from burn pits and toxic exposure will now have better healthcare, thanks to the PACT Act. Veterans who...
Louisville neighborhood business owners concerned for safety; 'There's been no police presence at all'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Business owners in Irish Hill voiced concerns Thursday about law enforcement's response to crime in the area. Videobred Owner Jamie Pence has been running his business in Irish Hills since the 1980s. Pence said this is the first time he's been scared to leave work at night.
'It was very inspirational'; Louisville Water Company helps restore water in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Employees with Louisville Water Company returned home after working in eastern Kentucky to help restore water in the area. After Kentuckians lost so much due to flooding, Manager of Security and Emergency Preparedness Brad Harts said bringing water back to them was the least they could do.
'It makes sense from a medical standpoint'; Baptist Health celebrates new healthcare facility in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Baptist Health celebrated its first hybrid healthcare facility in Kentuckiana Friday. Its an emergency room and a urgent care facility built into one. Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Jody Prather said they built the hospital in Jeffersonville to make it more convenient for patients. "We wanted to...
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)
Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
Pollio: JCPS needs to ‘improve efficiency’ of school buses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of classes of Jefferson County Public Schools Wednesday went as smoothly as it could have, the district said. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said although there were transportation delays, transportation times for students were almost identical to last year’s first day and even a few minutes faster.
Local family loses everything after rental truck stolen, only parked for 3 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville family said their U-Haul truck was stolen in the parking lot of a motel they were staying at off of Bardstown Road on June 28. The family, William Johnson, fiancée Amber Hardin and their two daughters, lost everything. "It's really hard. My kids...
