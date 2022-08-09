ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
WHAS11

KYTC details detour for 5-day overpass closure in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the 48-day closure of part of I-65. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is closing part of a road starting Aug. 15. According to a press release, KYTC will close KY 1703, otherwise known as...
Wave 3

USPS worker robbed in PRP neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A USPS worker was robbed in the PRP neighborhood on Friday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a robbery of a U.S. Postal worker on the 7800 block of Bramble Lane. Two men ran up on the...
wdrb.com

Baptist Health opens urgent care center and ER in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened a new urgent care Center and emergency room in southern Indiana. A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the facility on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. It's staffed with board-certified physicians and equipped with on-site lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT scanners.
WHAS11

Louisville veterans react to new 'burn pit' legislation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville veterans are applauding recent legislation that will help millions exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Veterans across the nation who suffer from injuries sustained from burn pits and toxic exposure will now have better healthcare, thanks to the PACT Act. Veterans who...
townandtourist.com

10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)

Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
Wave 3

Pollio: JCPS needs to 'improve efficiency' of school buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of classes of Jefferson County Public Schools Wednesday went as smoothly as it could have, the district said. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said although there were transportation delays, transportation times for students were almost identical to last year's first day and even a few minutes faster.
WHAS11

WHAS11

