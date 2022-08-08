ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

8/10 Draft Village Board Agenda // Shade Tree Commission Meeting Update

Please click here to view the agenda for the regularly scheduled meeting of the Village Board of Trustees. The Village Board meets Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7pm, at Village Hall, in the fire department meeting rooms, 25 Plattekill Avenue, and also via Zoom; streaming and archived the Village YouTube page.
