ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sideaction.com

Brett Favre Reveals Number of Concussions He’s Had and the Number is Truly Shocking

The old gunslinger is talking concussions. The Green Bay Packers legendary Quarterback played 20 years in the NFL. Favre played for the Falcons, Packers, Jets, and Minnesota Vikings, and over the course of his career racked up tons of hits. In the process of playing his backyard style of football, Farve believes that he’s had a ton of concussions. Back in 2018, Favre spoke with CNN and said that the only way to make football safer is not to play. He spoke out against youth tackle football.
GREEN BAY, WI
sideaction.com

NFL Star Sued for Failing to Show up at Own Youth Camp

What’s a youth football camp without its host. Apparently it’s a lawsuit. Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson is catching some heat for reportedly not showing up. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was sued in federal court last week by the organizers of a youth camp bearing his name that allegedly had to refund families after he no-showed in May, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy