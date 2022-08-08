ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. The governor said Thursday he's grateful for...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Semitrailer turns over in Kentucky, spills beer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A semitrailer loaded with beer turned over in Kentucky on Wednesday, spilling cases just off an interstate ramp. The truck crashed around 8:50 a.m. while traveling from the Interstate 71 ramp to I-265 in northeastern Louisville, news outlets reported. The truck spilled its entire cargo...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

3 Milling and Paving projects planned in Marshall County next week

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will begin working on three different milling and paving projects next week in Marshall County, starting on August 15th. They hope to complete the projects by September 15. KY 58/ Mayfield Highway. The KYTC says milling and paving will start at the Marshall-Graves...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state hasn't yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as a new school year opens. The GOP governor announced last month that the contentious voucher program would start immediately. That...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith

PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
WESTVIEW, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

American Legion Legacy Run Rally stopping in Paducah during 1,200 mile ride

PADUCAH — On August 22, at least 200 bikers will gather at Four Rivers Harley Davidson before embarking to Perryville, MO as part of the American Legion Legacy Run Rally. The American Legion Legacy Run takes place from August 21-25, and bikers participating will ride 1,200 miles from Mobile, Alabama to American Legion Post 434 in Wisconsin.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Should Shawnee National Forest become a national park?

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Shawnee National Forest is a local treasure trove in southern Illinois, but what would it look like if the area became a national park?. Overlooking Trigg Tower Observation Site is the lush greenery of Johnson County, Illinois. It is part of the Shawnee National Forest system. From Dixon Springs to Glendale, people can visit campgrounds and enjoy what nature has to offer.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

City administrator explains 'environmental fee' on Marion water bills

MARION, KY — As the water crisis continues in Marion, Kentucky, residents have come to us with questions about water bills, fees and what’s next for the city. Meanwhile, City Lake is currently full, and Local 6 is told Lake George is also holding some water in the basin, so people are breathing a little easier.
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Clinton, KY to use $999,000 grant to construct new nursing care facility

CLINTON, KY — Clinton and Hickman County Hospital Inc. will use a $999,999 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build a 46,800 square-foot nursing facility. According to a Thursday release, the facility will house 56 beds, an administrative wing, two nursing stations, a nutrition station, an inpatient/outpatient physical therapy room, a fully equipped kitchen, a large interior great room, two exterior garden courtyards, and parking space.
CLINTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for motorcycle reported stolen in Paducah

PADUCAH — Officers are searching for a motorcycle that was stolen from a home on Jackson Street in Paducah on Thursday. The Paducah Police Department says the 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of the owner's home sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. The motorcycle has a Kentucky license plate with the number A3M-306.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #7 Xavier Biggers

PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Murray's Xavier Biggers the #7 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:. Calloway County's Chris Champion: "That's a kid where, when he gets in the open field, it's hard to catch him, if you can catch him at all."
MURRAY, KY

