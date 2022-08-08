Read full article on original website
FEMA faces criticism for response as number of flood-related deaths rises
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The number of people who died as a result of flash flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 39. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the death count rose when a death was counted in Breathitt County. He didn't identify the person or provide details. On...
A father of 5 is among at least 38 dead connected to the Kentucky floods
(CNN) — Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for. "He was a hero,"...
Beshear says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. The governor said Thursday he's grateful for...
Semitrailer turns over in Kentucky, spills beer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A semitrailer loaded with beer turned over in Kentucky on Wednesday, spilling cases just off an interstate ramp. The truck crashed around 8:50 a.m. while traveling from the Interstate 71 ramp to I-265 in northeastern Louisville, news outlets reported. The truck spilled its entire cargo...
3 Milling and Paving projects planned in Marshall County next week
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will begin working on three different milling and paving projects next week in Marshall County, starting on August 15th. They hope to complete the projects by September 15. KY 58/ Mayfield Highway. The KYTC says milling and paving will start at the Marshall-Graves...
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the state hasn't yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as a new school year opens. The GOP governor announced last month that the contentious voucher program would start immediately. That...
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
American Legion Legacy Run Rally stopping in Paducah during 1,200 mile ride
PADUCAH — On August 22, at least 200 bikers will gather at Four Rivers Harley Davidson before embarking to Perryville, MO as part of the American Legion Legacy Run Rally. The American Legion Legacy Run takes place from August 21-25, and bikers participating will ride 1,200 miles from Mobile, Alabama to American Legion Post 434 in Wisconsin.
Should Shawnee National Forest become a national park?
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Shawnee National Forest is a local treasure trove in southern Illinois, but what would it look like if the area became a national park?. Overlooking Trigg Tower Observation Site is the lush greenery of Johnson County, Illinois. It is part of the Shawnee National Forest system. From Dixon Springs to Glendale, people can visit campgrounds and enjoy what nature has to offer.
Marshall County School District hosting gift-card drive to benefit flood victims
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It can be seriously difficult to pick out a gift for someone, no matter how well you know them. What if they're complete strangers who have just been through a devastating natural disaster?. When a disaster strikes, it can be difficult to prioritize needs, and...
Marion, Kentucky, police searching for stolen pickup truck, man accused of stealing it
MARION, KY — Police in Marion, Kentucky, are searching for a stolen pickup truck and a man accused of taking it. Police say a dark gray 2004 Ford Ranger with Kentucky license plate 403CZH and a front plate that reads "Poppy" was stolen in Marion. The Marion Police Department...
City administrator explains 'environmental fee' on Marion water bills
MARION, KY — As the water crisis continues in Marion, Kentucky, residents have come to us with questions about water bills, fees and what’s next for the city. Meanwhile, City Lake is currently full, and Local 6 is told Lake George is also holding some water in the basin, so people are breathing a little easier.
Eat fresh, eat local, eat out: 2nd annual Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days begins Saturday
Frankfort, KY — From pasture-raised meats to farm-fresh fruits and veggies, Kentucky farmers offer local chefs the canvas they need to craft beautiful meals. The second annual Kentucky Proud Farm Fresh Days event is a 10-day culinary celebration, meant to highlight those Kentucky farms and the restaurants that use their ingredients.
Clinton, KY to use $999,000 grant to construct new nursing care facility
CLINTON, KY — Clinton and Hickman County Hospital Inc. will use a $999,999 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build a 46,800 square-foot nursing facility. According to a Thursday release, the facility will house 56 beds, an administrative wing, two nursing stations, a nutrition station, an inpatient/outpatient physical therapy room, a fully equipped kitchen, a large interior great room, two exterior garden courtyards, and parking space.
Police searching for motorcycle reported stolen in Paducah
PADUCAH — Officers are searching for a motorcycle that was stolen from a home on Jackson Street in Paducah on Thursday. The Paducah Police Department says the 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of the owner's home sometime between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. The motorcycle has a Kentucky license plate with the number A3M-306.
In light of two major natural disasters in Kentucky in less than a year, here's what you can do to be prepared
PADUCAH — Flooding has claimed 39 lives and displaced hundreds of people in eastern Kentucky, and the December tornado outbreak claimed 81 lives and caused severe damage across 200 miles in western Kentucky. The disasters hit the commonwealth in less than a year's time, and people are still recovering.
Deputies say heroic residents 'undoubtedly' saved a man's life in fiery Thursday evening crash
PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
Iconic butter-cow to be unveiled Wednesday ahead of Illinois State Fair opening
SPRINGFIELD, KY — The unveiling of a beautifully sculpted butter-cow and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting are all that remains on the agenda before Thursday's opening of the popular Illinois State Fair. This year's iconic 500 pound "butter cow" will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon inside of the old Dairy building. If...
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #7 Xavier Biggers
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Murray's Xavier Biggers the #7 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:. Calloway County's Chris Champion: "That's a kid where, when he gets in the open field, it's hard to catch him, if you can catch him at all."
