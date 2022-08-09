ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

McKinley High School to try new approach, group students by teams

By Kelli Weir, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

CANTON ‐ With roughly 2,000 students enrolled, McKinley High School is one of the largest urban high schools in Ohio.

But administrators hope a new team structure will give McKinley a smaller school feel.

In a presentation Monday to the Canton City school board, McKinley Principal Jonas Wertin explained that students from freshmen to seniors have been assigned to one of four teams: White Team, Black Team, Grey Team or Red Team.

Each team will have its own principal and secretary, two counselors and two student success coaches who will stay with this same group of students for the rest of their high school career. Each team, which will have roughly 500 students, also will have the same set of teachers each year and will have a designated area within the school.

To decide which students were placed on which team, students first were grouped into categories, such as students who need special services, those who don’t speak English as their first language and those with poor attendance. Then, students from each category were randomly assigned to a team, Wertin said.

The McKinley teams will not revolve around a theme, unlike Crenshaw Middle School’s company-themed tracts where students are grouped based on their interest in arts and career-technical programs. Wertin hopes students later will rename their teams.

Why redesign McKinley High into teams?

Wertin, who consulted with schools in Akron and the Cleveland area that are seeing positive results from a similar structure, believes that creating a smaller school environment will help students build relationships with the adults – teachers, principals, counselors and student success coaches – who will be educating them throughout the rest of their high school career.

“We know that at McKinley High School building relationships is absolutely essential,” Wertin said.

Other McKinley initiatives McKinley introduces McKinley Reconnect

He believes those relationships will help students become more engaged in their learning and will help staff better support those students struggling with discipline or in need of more academic guidance.

If successful, Wertin believes attendance will improve, test scores will rise and bad behavior will decrease. He hopes it also will lead to a culture where students care and respect each other.

Wertin said the school plans to reward positive behaviors on a greater scale this school year.

Meet your team at McKinley’s open house

Wertin, who said he worked closely with the teachers' union to work through their concerns, acknowledged that the redesign will disrupt the high school once again. Teachers who were moved under the Design for Excellence restructuring plan in 2021 will be moving classrooms once again to their designated team area.

But he said the team concept should not be foreign to most McKinley students and staff. McKinley has had a freshmen academy for years and introduced a sophomore academy roughly two years ago.

Wertin said students already should know which team they will be joining, as he has been communicating with families about the changes since May.

Students will be able to meet their team members during McKinley’s open house that will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 10.

Canton City school board supports redesign

Members of the Canton City school board on Monday voiced support for the team redesign.

Board member Eric Resnick, who opposed the district’s merger of McKinley and Timken high schools in 2015, said the enormity of the high school requires changes to be made.

“We have structurally created something that is very difficult to manage,” Resnick said. “It’s not my intent to relitigate that (merger) decision from 2015 but … we have to talk about correcting some of the things we have really struggled with as a district since then.”

He cited the culture and climate for learning as an area in need of improvement at McKinley.

“Every single Canton City school student eventually goes through that structure, so gains that may have been made in the elementary and in the middle school sometimes doesn’t last when they get to the high school,” he said.

Reach Kelli at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @kweirREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: McKinley High School to try new approach, group students by teams

